Grand Prix and Gold winners announced for the WARC Awards for Effectiveness | WARC | The Feed

Grand Prix and Gold winners announced for the WARC Awards for Effectiveness
19 June 2023
A total of eleven Grands Prix, two Grands Prix for Good and eight Golds have been awarded this morning for the WARC Awards for Effectiveness. 

The US has picked up the highest number of awards (four Grands Prix). There are three multi-market campaigns for Germany/Hungary, India/Singapore and Lebanon/UAE. India and the UAE have also picked up a further two top accolades each. Both the UK and Canada have won two. Argentina, Australia, France, first-time winner Kenya, New Zealand and Thailand, have all picked up one top award. You can read the details of all the winning papers on the relevant pages of the Awards site

Brand Purpose category:

  • Grand Prix: See My Skin・Vaseline・Edelman, New York・USA
  • Gold: H For Handwashing - How Lifebuoy Made Handwashing A Lesson That No One Forgets・Lifebuoy・Lowe Lintas, Mumbai / MullenLowe, Singapore・India / Singapore

Business-to-Business category

  • Grand Prix: The Hire・Indeed・DDB Mudra, Bangalore・India

Channel integration category (new)

  • Grand Prix: Pre-Loved Island・eBay・EssenceMediacom, London・UK

Channel Pioneer category (new)

  • Grand Prix: The Last Performance・Partners Life・Special, Auckland・New Zealand
  • Gold: Self Check-Out・K-Lynn・Leo Burnett, Dubai・UAE

Cultural Impact category

  • Grand Prix: The Homecoming・Home Centre・Leo Burnett, Dubai・UAE
  • Grand Prix for Good: How a Campaign About Nudes Got the Government to Change the Law・ Brook・Grey, London・UK
  • Gold: Lesso Lessons・Roto Tanks・Ogilvy Africa, Nairobi・Kenya

Customer Experience category

  • Grand Prix: Wear ‘Em Out Store・eBay・Edelman, New York・USA 
  • Gold: Amazing Thailand - Culture to Commerce・Tourism Authority of Thailand・Ogilvy, Bangkok・Thailand

Instant Impact category

  • Grand Prix: Dream Drop・Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation・FCB, Toronto・Canada
  • Grand Prix for Good: #Flutwein - Our Worst Vintage・Flutwein・Seven.One AdFactory, Munich / White Rabbit, Budapest・Germany / Hungary
  • Gold: No Fear is Too Small・PepsiCo・Flibbr Consulting Services, Mumbai・India

Long-term Growth category

  • Grand Prix: New Is Old・Brand: Back Market・Marcel, Paris・France
  • Gold: Tonight, I’ll Be Eating…・Uber Eats・Special, Sydney・Australia

Partnerships & Sponsorships category

  • Grand Prix: Future Baller$・iShares・DDB, San Francisco・USA
  • Gold: The Not Hot Periodwear Collection・Always・Leo Burnett, Beirut / Leo Burnett, Dubai・Lebanon / UAE

The Grand Prix is awarded to Edelman New York for iShares Exchange-Traded-Funds (ETFs). Working with NBA players, they positioned them as the antidote to the cultural problem of dangerous risk-taking among young investors in the USA.

Path-to-Purchase category

  • Grand Prix: The Self-Love Bouquet・Doordash・GUT, Los Angeles・USA

Use of Data category

  • Grand Prix: Real Street Style・Mercado Libre・GUT, Buenos Aires・Argentina
  • Gold: The Black Elevation Map・Black & Abroad・Performance Art, Toronto・Canada

The Gold and Grands Prix winners were announced today at the WARC Effectiveness Show part two, broadcast online from Cannes Lions and available to view here. A WARC podcast will follow with Wendy Walker, Business-to-Business Chair, and Jennifer Healan, Cultural Impact and Customer Experience Chair, who will share insights into the winners.