WARC Awards for MENA Strategy 2022 – shortlist announced | WARC | The Feed

A total of 12 campaigns for a variety of product categories and markets have been shortlisted for the WARC Awards for MENA Strategy 2022, a search for the best strategic marketing thinking that has driven results in the Middle East and North Africa.
Local brands, such as Jibnet Abu Al Walad, Barakat, Saudi Telecom and The National, are included alongside global brands such as adidas, Castrol and Hilton
Havas Middle East, Dubai, leads with five entries shortlisted. Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh, follows with three. TBWA\RAAD, Dubai, has two; and FP7 McCann, Cairo, and VMLY&R, Dubai, each have one shortlisted campaign.
The jury panel of ten leading industry experts chaired by Lianne Braganza, Chief Marketing Officer, Middle East and Africa of Cigna, have shortlisted the following campaigns:
- Waitographer · Hilton · TBWA\RAAD, Dubai
- Ending Virginity Tests · M.A.L.I. · TBWA\RAAD, Dubai
- Meet Sarha · Saudi Telecom Company · Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh
- The Unexpected Route · Saudi Telecom Company · Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh
- Blast to the Past · Hungerstation · Wunderman Thompson, Riyadh
- Every Story has a Beginning · Palm Hills Developments · FP7 McCann Cairo
- Castrol’s Portraits of Glory · Castrol · VMLY&R, Dubai
- The Ghaf Tree · The National · Havas Middle East, Dubai
- The Original Taste · Jibnet Abu Al Walad · Havas Middle East, Dubai
- Liquid Billboard · adidas · Havas Middle East, Dubai
- Read the Label · Barakat · Havas Middle East, Dubai
- I’m Possible UGC Billboards · adidas · Havas Middle East, Dubai
The winners of the Grand Prix, Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades will be announced in January 2023.
The WARC Awards for MENA Strategy are part of a suite of WARC Awards, which also include the global WARC Awards for Effectiveness, the WARC Awards for Effectiveness North America and the WARC Awards for Asian Strategy.
More information about the 6th WARC Awards for MENA Strategy and the shortlisted entries is available here.
