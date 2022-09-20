You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
YouTube appears to boost ad load, ad opportunities across ecosystem
Video-streaming platform YouTube has sold ads for a long time, but it appears to be increasing its ad load on some placements while enhancing ad serving capabilities across its system – here’s what you need to know.
What’s going on
The aim, ultimately, is to be a better financial bet for creators than TikTok.
From early 2023, makers of YouTube Shorts can join the platform’s Partner Program – and those that fall beneath that category will find it easier to receive tips, subscriptions and merchandise – according to reporting from the New York Times.
However, the financial kickback from Shorts is expected to be less than that of traditional YouTube videos for which creators see 55% of the ad money; for Shorts, makers will get 45%.
Recent TubeFilter analysis suggests that viewership really is adapting to Shorts, with 29 of last week’s top 50 viewed channels primarily active on YouTube Shorts. In Cannes, Debbie Weinstein – Vice President, YouTube and Video Global Solutions at Google explained to WARC some of the phenomena informing YouTube strategy, including the importance of Shorts.
Why it matters
Major streaming services like Netflix and Amazon have to make or buy great content, platforms like YouTube and TikTok need to attract it. A battle is now on for short-form video supremacy.
From an advertising point of view it’s a mixed bag. YouTube now offers clients the ability to advertise against its scroll-friendly content as well as its lean-back, longer content – the media buying challenge is solved but the ad creative challenge has now broadened. (See WARC’s guide for more about YouTube strategy)
The popularity of monetiseable, TikTok-esque short videos comes at a time of increasing interest in commerce features, even if these have proved harder to master than first thought, and at a time when more and more social platforms are doing similar things.
In the end marketers must now deal with even more systems, if not necessarily huge new opportunities.
Ad loads appear to grow
The news follows reports that the company has been testing as many as 10 unskippable ads in an ad break – coming to resemble TV ad breaks, albeit still far shorter than in most TV markets.
In a statement to 9to5Google, YouTube noted it had run a “small experiment globally that served multiple ads in an ad pod when viewers watched longer videos on connected TVs”. It added that the goal was to reduce the number of ad breaks and still show the same number of ads.
This really does reflect a shift in YouTube user behaviour. While it is well used across all devices, users’ ad tolerance is likely to change depending on whether they’re looking for quick information on their phones in video form or whether they’re sat back watching an hour’s worth of TV-like content on a big screen.
Sourced from New York Times, TubeFilter, 9to5Google, WARC
Future of Strategy 2022: vital skills and worrying shortages
WARC’s Future of Strategy survey finds that, in a tumultuous world, strategists continue to gain influence, but talent shortages are a major concern for the profession. Here’s what you need to know.
Why it matters
From the COVID crisis through to today’s economic environment, uncertainty necessitates strategists.
Strategists’ generalist abilities stand out, as the report describes clients in need of professionals that can simplify, integrate, think big-picture, and address issues outside traditional marketing and move into new areas like responses to climate change.
You can read the full report here.
Method
These findings are based on the tenth edition of the annual study, taking in responses from over 700 client- and agency-side strategists, as well as 12 in-depth interviews with strategy leaders.
The report examines “how strategy careers are evolving, the biggest topics impacting the function and what strategists need to do to meet high client expectations in an uncertain world”, explains Anna Hamill, Senior Editor - Brands, WARC.
Five ideas you need to know
- Tumult keeps strategists in demand. Though the pandemic might have ended, the upheaval has not. Respondents feel optimistic about the value and influence they can bring both to their clients and agencies.
- Agencies struggle in talent war against deep-pocketed competitors. Continuing a years-long trend, but with additional urgency, 46% of strategists are concerned about being able to find the right talent at a time when a majority (57%) report that they plan to hire to fill current gaps. Just 30% expect their next strategy role to be in an agency.
- Thinking beyond marketing and about the business’s performance. Versus last year, 49% of strategists report working on upstream business problems with their clients as the discipline’s biggest opportunity – a ten percentage point increase on 2021’s results. But other questions are being asked too: a significant majority of strategists expect sustainability (82%) and DEI considerations (70%) to be more visible in client marketing strategies and briefs.
- Strategists brace for cost-of-living crisis. Eighty-six percent of respondents anticipate the cost-of-living crisis will have a significant or transformative impact in the next year and 69% believe that it will be at the centre of marketing communications. However, the extent of concern depends on the region. In North America – which has a more optimistic mid-term economic outlook than Europe – just 50% of respondents believe that cost-of-living concerns will be more visible in client briefs, compared to 79% in Europe and 69% in APAC.
- Diversity, equity, and inclusion needs work. Both at a client and at an agency level, challenges remain in this area with agencies continuing to lack internal diversity while clients struggle to deliver DEI agendas.
Go further
Expert commentary from leading strategists, who include Joyce Ling of Wunderman Thompson China, Aki Spicer of Leo Burnett Chicago, Anush Prabhu of MediaCom, James Honda-Pinder of We Are Social, Mehak Jaini of 22feet Tribal Worldwide, Eunice Tan of The Secret Little Agency and Nick Myers of OLIVER Agency, is available to read here.
The full Future of Strategy 2022 report which includes quantitative and qualitative data analysis and advice, is available to WARC subscribers.
A Future of Strategy podcast will be released mid-October.
Kingfisher sees COVID boost to DIY sector fade
Kingfisher, the home improvement company whose brands include B&Q, Screwfix, Brico Dépôt and Castorama, saw sales and profits fall in the first half as the effects of a COVID bounce wore off, but the business believes long-term trends are in its favour.
The numbers
- Sales were down 4.1% to £6.8bn in the six months to end July 2022; pre-tax profit fell 30% to£474m.
- E-commerce sales fell 19% as footfall returned to stores but penetration of 16% remains much higher than the pre pandemic level of 7%.
- Digitally-enabled sales now account for 24% of Kingfisher group sales.
- The business acquired 2.8 million new customers during the first half of 2022 (exceeding pre-pandemic levels) and retention rates remain high.
- Sales are evenly split between the DIY and DIFM/trade markets (but the latter is seen as an important £50bn addressable opportunity in the UK, France and Poland).
The trends
- As working from home becomes the ‘the new normal’ for many people (Kingfisher’s own surveys indicate people WFH do so for an average of 2.5 to 3 days per week), they have more time to look critically at their domestic environment.
- Average spend on home improvement by those WFH is as much as 40% higher than all active home improvers (in part because of the greater ‘wear and tear’).
- Nine in ten home improvers are looking for ways to reduce their energy consumption; six in ten are looking to improve the energy efficiency of their homes in the near future 10%.
- Few people know or understand the energy-saving options available and Kingfisher believes it is well positioned to help them address this.
- Kingfisher is rolling out marketplaces in the UK and Europe to take advantage of incremental profit opportunities; ultimately it sees this channel delivering 40% of group e-commerce sales (excluding Screwfix).
Final thought
“Consumers continue to spend on repairs, maintenance and indeed renovations during these times, which is now reinforced by the new industry trends,” said CEO Thierry Garnier in the course of an earnings call. Analysts are less optimistic, however, with one referring to the “positive tailwinds” of lockdown being replaced by a “powerful headwind of a cost-of-living crisis”.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha, ShareCast
Viewability vs. attention: the crucial difference to advertising
Longstanding ad metrics like impressions and viewability are not reliable currency; what marketers really need, according to Amplified’s Karen Nelson-Field and Carole Lydon, is an attention game plan.
Why it matters
The discrepancy between the viewability and attention metrics means impressions fail as a currency but systematic view patterns, called attention shapes, show us how people are watching and they will inform the future of attention prediction.
Takeaways
Brands await renewal of Royal Warrants
Brands await renewal of Royal Warrants
Following the accession to the British throne of King Charles III, many high-profile consumer brands will require fresh approval of Royal Warrants granted under Queen Elizabeth II.
What’s a Royal Warrant?
As official suppliers to royal palaces and households, some 875 brands currently have the right to use the Royal Coat of Arms on their packaging along with the statement “By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen”. Most of these will now need fresh approvals and statements reworded, but companies can continue to use the Royal Arms in connection with the business for up to two years.
Which brands are affected?
As well as luxury brands like Fortnum & Mason, Cartier and Bollinger, many everyday brands, such as Cadbury, Heinz, Kellogg’s, Marmite and Crown Paints also have Royal Warrants, as do drinks brands Dubonnet, Johnnie Walker, Gordon’s and Pimm’s.
Why it matters
The Royal Warrant can act in a similar way to marks like Red Tractor or Fairtrade, according to a Manchester Metropolitan University academic. “They streamline purchasing decisions and these products will make consumers feel elevated, buying into status and nostalgia,” Dr Amna Khan told the BBC.
“That’s the best endorsement any product can get. All any logo wants to say is that [this company is] different and distinct – and it doesn't get much more distinct than the royal family.”
Footnote
When Queen Elizabeth II died, many brands and retailers made fools of themselves by portentously announcing what they would or would not be doing as a mark of respect. Arguably the only ones that should have said anything at all – and quite possibly not even then – were those with a Royal Warrant.
Sourced from BBC, Yahoo! finance, Guardian
[Image: The Royal Warrant]
Streaming is the future for sports
Streaming is the future for sports
Amazon Prime got off to a flyer with last week’s first exclusive livestream of Thursday Night Football; early reports highlight the challenges facing cable networks like ESPN.
One game, big numbers
- Viewership figures for last week’s Los Angeles Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs streamed game are expected to easily surpass a 12.5 million benchmark promised to advertisers, Sports Business Journal reported.
- An internal memo, seen by GeekWire, revealed that the game window produced “the biggest three hours for US Prime sign-ups ever in the history of Amazon”.
Why it matters
Amazon’s sports play – its live streaming deal with the NFL is reported to be worth $11bn over 11 years – is paying dividends, attracting viewers and new users to its Prime product and advertisers will follow.
With fewer people subscribing to cable and the price of sports rights increasing significantly, the long-term future of top-level sports viewing is shifting away from traditional broadcasters to deep-pocketed tech companies.
ESPN, for example, has seen its subscriber base fall by around 25% over the past decade and its future as part of the Disney empire has been in some doubt until recently.
What it means
With tech companies eating their lunch, traditional broadcasters have to respond. For ESPN, Disney CEO Bob Chapek told the Financial Times, that includes aggressive marketing of ESPN+, its sports streaming network, as part of a bundle with its other streaming platforms, Disney+ and Hulu.
Sourced from GeekWire, Sports Business Journal, Financial Times
What marketers should bear in mind when thinking about generations
When analysing generational differences, marketers should take care to consider “period effects”, “lifecycle effects” and “cohort effects” to fully understand the influences that shape people’s lives.
Why it matters
While generational analysis is a powerful tool for thinking about the future, most types of generational analysis have been corrupted by stereotypes, myths and clichés which, in turn, fuel fake age-group patterns that can distract marketers from vitally important trends.
Understanding generations
Southeast Asia is new focus for TikTok Shop
Southeast Asia is new focus for TikTok Shop
TikTok Shop, the e-commerce arm of the short-video platform, is reported to be refocusing its efforts on Southeast Asia.
What’s happening
Tech in Asia notes that TikTok has stepped up its activity across the region in recent months – including new platform features, incentives for merchants and partnerships with e-commerce enablers and logistics partners – as a presumed response to expansion plans in Europe and the US proceeding at a slow pace. “TikTok Shop is clearly eyeing Southeast Asia as the safest ground to disrupt traditional marketplaces and advance ByteDance’s overseas ambition,” the title said.
Context
The move comes at a time when rival Asian e-commerce platforms have also been ramping up their overseas expansion: both Alibaba-owned Lazada and Shopee are exploring Europe and the latter has recently restructured its South American operations.
Meanwhile, in Southeast Asia, online shopping last year leapfrogged gaming in the list of top online activities for consumers: it’s now fourth, behind social media, video streaming and messaging. That’s due in part to the rise of “shoppertainment”, which TikTok sees as a $1,000bn opportunity in the region.
Takeaways
- Southeast Asia contains around 265 million adult TikTok users.
- Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand rank among the top ten countries with the most active TikTok users.
- Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea are forecast to contribute 67% of gross merchandise (GMV) in shoppertainment by 2025.
Key quote
“Unlike other regions, where people shop only when they need an item, shopping is a true fun activity in our region” – Paul Srivorakul, co-founder and group CEO of e-commerce enabler aCommerce.
Sourced from Tech in Asia, Marketing Interactive, TikTok
No respite in sight for China’s tourism sector
No respite in sight for China’s tourism sector
The number of trips taken over China's recent three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday was significantly down on last year and next month’s Golden Week holiday is unlikely to bring any respite to the hard-pressed tourism and retail sectors.
By the numbers
- A total of 73.4 million trips were taken over the Mid-Autumn Festival according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism – that’s 16.7% down on 2021.
- At 1.28 million, trips by air were almost 60% down on 2021; trips by road fell 37% to 48.18 million; trips by boat were down 15% to 1.54 million.
- Tourism earnings were 28.68 billion yuan ($4.14bn ) – that’s 22.8% down on 2021.
Context
China’s strict approach to containing the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus has meant the imposition and relaxation of curbs as necessary, including on travel. Reuters reports that people are being urged to refrain from non-essential trips ahead of the Golden Week holiday period at the start of October and the Communist Party Congress in the middle of next month.
Japanese brokerage and investment bank Nomura believes that “travel for family gatherings, tourism and retail sales will be severely hit in coming months including the National Day Golden Week holiday” and suggests that worsening tourism data will lead to downward revisions of GDP growth.
Sourced from Reuters
Why less is more when it comes to engaging Aussies
Aussies may be suffering from digital fatigue, but they still prefer digital engagement; brands wanting to enhance engagement need to offer fewer – not more – interactions that are highly targeted, says Twilio’s Kristen Pimpini.
Why it matters
Digital transformation in Australia sped up by eight years during the pandemic, ahead of the global average, but many local companies are still not where they want to be when it comes to customer engagement and loyalty.
TikTok launches BeReal clone, targeting growth amid pressure
TikTok launches BeReal clone, targeting growth amid pressure
The app that launched (seemingly) thousands of short-form video copy-cat features appears to be reading the same growth playbook as it launches TikTok Now, a once-a-day both-camera social experience very similar to French app BeReal – the story speaks to the ByteDance-owned app’s growth and wider position.
Why it matters
Are you even a major social media platform if you haven’t blatantly copied a competitor? Are all social media apps all becoming each other?
Either way, ephemerality is back! BeReal, the small yet surprisingly enjoyable daily photo sharing app, is designed around capturing normal moments for your friends and gives its users relatively few features to do it other than a very distinctive notification. Having gone from just under three million daily active users in July to 10 million in August, it’s growing fast even if it enjoys just a fraction of TikTok’s users or revenue.
For TikTok, the opportunity here is to monetise this new form of social – adding additional features and growing time spent among its vast user base – all before BeReal or, more importantly, larger competitors like Instagram do so.
What’s happening
TikTok announced TikTok Now on its product blog, as a “daily photo and video experience to share your most authentic moments with the people who matter the most”. If that sounds familiar to the growing BeReal user base, that’s because it’s pretty much exactly the same, but with the addition of video.
Launching initially in the US as a tab within the TikTok app, it’s possible that other regions will get TikTok Now as a standalone app; currently, the new feature remains in testing.
Could it work?
There are several dimensions to consider here:
- Specific moments of high collective engagement offer a collective, high-reach moment on tap, with plenty of opportunities for brand involvement.
- It adds a new element to TikTok’s growth formula, which hadn’t before relied on friends and family network effects and has billed itself as an entertainment app.
- TikTok is already set to triple its revenues, which mostly come from advertising, over the course of 2022 while its engagement rates are through the roof even in comparison to wider competitors. Given that BeReal carries no advertising as yet, there is an opportunity to be the first to pull this off.
In context
The news comes as TikTok faces increasing pressure in the US where lawmakers are pushing for a deal to safeguard American user data amid concerns that the company’s links to China pose a national security threat.
These worries won’t be helped by a major story in the New York Times in which sources allege that TikTok’s own executives have less influence over the app’s strategy than the Beijing-based owner ByteDance.
Still, none of this appears to have dampened TikTok’s perception among its user base or its growing cultural influence.
Sourced from TikTok, Business of Apps, WARC, Wall Street Journal, New York Times
Gen Z feels the financial heat
Gen Z feels the financial heat
Three quarters of 18-25 year-olds in the US report that the current economic environment has made it more challenging to save and a similar proportion are seeking ways to earn additional income.
That’s according to research from Bank of America: its Better Money Habits financial education platform explored this generation’s approach to money and found that they feel inflation has made it harder to save for financial goals (59%) and pay down debt (43%) and has created more financial stress (56%) in their lives.
Why it matters
It’s hardly surprising that the generation entering the workforce will find times particularly tough, but it’s how they respond that may determine their future financial wellbeing – and, equally, how brands respond to Gen Z’s current difficulties may pay dividends in future.
Key findings
- Gen Z’s top three priorities for the year ahead include furthering their education (40%), advancing their career/salary (32%) and getting a new job (31%).
- They’re more likely than other generations to cite the desire to comfortably afford material items (45%) as a motivator to achieving financial success (vs. 34% of Millennials, 30% of Gen X, 30% of Boomers).
- Two-thirds (66%) are actively saving for financial goals and, despite the current environment, 58% are optimistic about their financial futures.
- Gen Z feels equipped to handle basic financial tasks, including budgeting (71%), managing day-to-day expenses (70%) and building/managing credit (65%).
- Preparedness levels decrease significantly when it comes to the future and more complex topics, including building an emergency fund (54%), saving for retirement (43%) and investing (29%).
Sourced from Bank of America
The business of sustainability: How data can save the planet
The business of sustainability: How data can save the planet
With real-time collection, automation and measurement of data using AI and sensor devices, corporations can operationalise their own data to make sustainability a core value of their organisation.
Why it matters
Corporations know they have to get their organisations into shape in order to meet societal demands for change and a greener world. The sustainability movement is now part of every business plan and that includes the advertising, digital and marketing sectors.
Takeaways
- Data can help an organisation understand consumer and investor sentiment around what is important to it from an ESG perspective.
- It builds brand loyalty and influences buying decisions, which then makes sustainability a commercially viable proposition.
- Data has to be real-time and accurate, with continuous monitoring during the sustainability journey.
The big ideaFor data to truly help reduce carbon emissions, corporations need to make the shift to sustainability, enable their suppliers and partners to do the same, communicate and evangelise the benefits internally and externally, and deploy technology to enable data to be as real-time as possible.
The attention economy: How Australian viewers are watching TV and BVOD
Understanding the effectiveness of TV advertising attention versus other mediums, and how attention differs by type of program, can help advertisers optimise campaign effectiveness; research by Seven Network shows how.
Why it matters
While attention research shows TV advertising is a premium strategy and that a strong relationship exists between programming attention and advertising attention, there is a need for other forms of measurement to help fill the gaps attention measurement cannot accommodate.
Takeaways
Why Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ matters
Why Ethereum’s ‘Merge’ matters
Since long before most people had heard of crypto, let alone NFTs, the developers behind Ethereum – one of the two major blockchains, alongside Bitcoin – have been talking about shifting the underlying technology to make it faster, greener, and more useful. That process has now happened.
Why it matters
Despite all the promise of web3, building on blockchains has been difficult, slow, dangerous, expensive, and horrifically carbon intensive. This has put off not only users but developers and brands. This change in underlying tech is set to reduce energy consumption by 99%.
While the jury’s out on the utility of blockchains in general, “The Merge” has the potential to completely change the usability and scale of Ethereum and the applications that run on it, thereby opening the door to a mainstream technology in the coming years.
What’s going on
Ethereum’s shift from proof-of-work to a proof of stake blockchain has been touted for so long that it has become something of a joke. Mostly, that’s because it’s incredibly difficult to do and requires a functioning system with millions of transactions changing its DNA in-flight.
What it was: Proof-of-work relies on ‘miners’, or super users who compete for the processing work by attempting to complete the mathematical problem (a cryptographic puzzle) faster than everyone else. In return for this processing, the winner gets some currency back. Since it’s not a person with a calculator performing the calculations, this all comes down to the most powerful computer processor exerting the greatest amount of effort. It’s this kind of system that burns major economy levels of fuel.
What it’s becoming: Proof-of-stake blockchains are a newer generation that realised that their predecessors had a limit on their scalability, and instead use a network of ‘validators’ – senior users for want of a better term – who will stake their own cryptocurrency in exchange for the ability to validate a transaction in exchange for a reward.
Effectively, the resource of energy is replaced by capital. Research from UCL Computer Science into post-PoW blockchains’ energy consumption shows PoS blockchains using two to three orders of magnitude less energy.
Where we are now: As of Thursday afternoon, the Block reported that the transition had been finalised. Co-founder of Ethereum and now founder of ConsenSys, Joseph Lubin argued that “Having removed the high carbon footprint as one of the biggest barriers to future growth, Ethereum is now primed for further waves of interest, development, adoption, and investment, as The Merge enables Ethereum to become internet scale IT infrastructure for low carbon projects around the globe,” per a release.
If they are right, and the blockchain and its uses become bigger, quicker, cheaper, and more useful, the move could herald a significant change toward decentralised systems, or not. We’ll see.
Sourced from The Block, UCL, WARC
Patagonia founder ‘goes purpose’
Patagonia founder ‘goes purpose’
Patagonia is embracing a radical new corporate structure that is designed to ensure the outdoor clothing and equipment brand will continue to back environmental causes long after 83-year-old founder Yvon Chouinard dies.
What’s happening
Already the company – a certified B Corp – gives away 1% of sales each year. With Chouinard’s children unwilling to simply inherit the company, the usual options of selling the company or taking it public were rejected.
Instead, 100% of the company’s voting stock (2% of the total) has been transferred to the Patagonia Purpose Trust, created to protect the company’s values (its mission statement is “We’re in business to save our home planet”).
At the same time 100% of the non-voting stock (98% of the total) has been given to the Holdfast Collective, a non-profit dedicated to fighting the environmental crisis and defending nature; funding for Holdfast will come from Patagonia in the form of a dividend – expected to be in the region of $100m this year.
Why it matters
If ever there was a case of ‘putting your money where your mouth is’, this is it: Chouinard has effectively given away his company. “Hopefully this will influence a new form of capitalism that doesn’t end up with a few rich people and a bunch of poor people,” he told The New York Times.
Key quote
“Instead of ‘going public’, you could say we’re ‘going purpose’. Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth for investors, we’ll use the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source of all wealth” – Yvon Chouinard, founder, Patagonia.
Sourced from Patagonia, New York Times
At a glance: the EU’s Google €4bn fine upheld
At a glance: the EU’s Google €4bn fine upheld
In the culmination of a saga stretching back to the summer of 2018, the EU’s general court has resisted Google’s appeal against a huge (€4.34bn) fine – albeit with a slight reduction to €4.125bn – and agreed that the company had abused the dominance of its Android OS by placing unlawful restrictions on device makers and mobile networks.
A big hit to revenues?
It is one of a series of a total €8bn in antitrust fines in the European Union, all of which Google has appealed, but it makes news because it is the biggest ever issued.
Of course, there is still another level – the European Court of Justice – that Google can appeal to, so it’s not the last we’ve heard about this.
What’s it about?
The case boiled down to three practices:
- Makers of Android devices wishing to gain a licence to use the Google Play app store needed to pre-install Google Search and the Chrome browser.
- Google’s revenue-sharing agreements with manufacturers and networks incentivised the installation of Google Search over rivals.
- An anti-fragmentation agreement effectively bans competing systems built on the Android source code, even as distinct brands or products, by revoking the developer’s app licence.
The reduction of around 5% of the fine came about from the second element – on revenue sharing.
What it all means
Google made changes to its operation back in 2018, so Android users can now choose search engines or browsers made by other companies. Additionally, use of Android is now paid by manufacturers rather than free, and device makers and developers can add forks onto the source code without retaliation.
The sheer length of time that this case has taken to move through the courts – and the time it will take to reach an ECJ conclusion – shows the need for the kind of provisions of the Digital Markets Act, which passed in July and will create a more proactive competition enforcement unit. After all, any potential competitors are long gone now.
Sourced from European General Court, WARC
Slow progress for DE&I in fashion and luxury
Effective DEI training and external communication are important in building a positive brand image and delivering commercial success; fashion brands can cater to inclusive attitudes to age and body image and be mindful of cultural and social sensitivities to develop effective messaging.
Why it matters
In-housing is an ‘operational nightmare’
In-housing is an ‘operational nightmare’
In-housing hasn’t delivered on its promise for many businesses as a new study finds many CMOs (43%) regard it as an “operational nightmare” – a view that becomes more common the bigger the company is.
That’s according to The In-house Marketing Model Reimagined report, based on a survey of 150 CMOs and interviews with brand-side CMOs, marketing directors and in-house thought leaders.
Why it matters
As WARC has previously noted, in-housing comes in many shapes and guises and it is by no means a black-and-white situation. And, as this research shows, it brings many frustrations for CMOs: as well as the operational difficulties, a significant minority think teams lack creative inspiration (39%) and that it’s difficult to implement as a model (33%).
Despite that, there’s still an enthusiasm for the concept, if not necessarily the current method of execution: 80% of those surveyed said in-housing could be improved, while 77% said they would consider using a variation of the approach.
Takeaways
- 41% of respondents were open to an in-house model if it helped increase the quality of their work;
- 34% would adopt in-housing if it helped them become more creative as a business;
- 33% would consider in-housing if it helped solve hiring needs.
Key quote
“There’s a danger that the in-house model can become quite cookie-cutter. This lack of flexibility might not get the best out of our people or the way we operate. For me, the right answer is a hybrid combination of the way an agency works and the way a client works to find that solution” – Pete Markey, Chief Marketing Officer at Boots.
Sourced from Collective
More Apple ad inventory in time for Christmas
More Apple ad inventory in time for Christmas
Apple’s fast-growing advertising business might be expanding quicker than first imagined with a message to developers hinting that new placements would be available in time for the crucial holiday season.
The news, first reported by the Mobile Dev Memo founder Eric Seufert on Twitter, would mean a big expansion of advertising inventory on an growing user base’s phones, and will illuminate how it will grow its $4bn ad business into double digits.
Why it matters
While this is news for developers, especially those who received the invitation to an event to be held next Tuesday (21st Sept), these capabilities will be vitally important at a time when brands need to push ahead garnering the kind of first-party data that an app install can yield.
The best bit for Apple is that it is now building a serious business around the promotion phase in more places than it already sells, as well as the in-app phase where prices are also increasing.
Building out the ad platform
It’s a public development of a story that has been brewing since Apple’s Tracking Transparency, with the expansion of search ads in April 2021.
Earlier this month, the company started advertising heavily for engineering roles in the growing ad department.
Many of those roles were aimed at building both supply- and demand-side platforms, which are the tools necessary to buy and sell ads across the iPhone ecosystem on different exchanges.
A shift in attitudes
Some see the firm’s new plans as something of a U-turn, following a longstanding resistance to personal-information-fuelled advertising on its platforms that has contributed to its public stance and, quite possibly, its long-term market share gains.
It chimes with an increasingly privacy-centric mood at a time of technical realignment away from third-party cookies and toward first-party data “walled gardens”.
Sourced from Eric Seufert, Apptopia, WARC.
[Image: Apple]
