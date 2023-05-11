What brands need to know about working with creators | WARC | The Feed
What brands need to know about working with creators
Content creators can help brands keep pace as new behaviours, cultural norms and tech change the digital experience, but at the same time brands need to be alert to potential new competitive threats from the emergence of creator packaged goods, according to latest WARC Guide .
The WARC Guide to working with creators highlights some of the opportunities and challenges for brands in engaging with creators, as well as offering practical advice for successful creator collaborations.
Why it matters
The influence creators have through their communities is a powerful new dynamic for brands to navigate. Creator content boosts brand advocacy and credibility beyond social media; brands should consider repurposing creator content across the entire customer journey.
Takeaways
- The creator opportunity is driven by several overlapping trends including generational differences in media consumption, growth of diverse social platforms, seamless technology for content creation and e-commerce, and consumers’ desire for authenticity and community.
- The rise of creator-owned media means that brands should go beyond using creators to distribute content and actively co-create with them and support the creator’s community.
- The sourcing of content creators should be based on relevance and audience interests, not their follower count; benchmark them against quantitative and qualitative metrics.
- Creators are experts and work most effectively when brands give them creative freedom to produce authentic content they are passionate about.
