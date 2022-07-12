Home The Feed
WARC Awards for Effectiveness, North America Edition: inaugural juries announced
12 July 2022
WARC Awards for Effectiveness, North America Edition: inaugural juries announced

Pam Forbus, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard, USA, and Cheryl Guerin, EVP, Global Brand Strategy & Innovation, Mastercard, will chair the juries in the inaugural North American WARC Awards for Effectiveness. 

A total of 22 industry experts representing a wide selection of brands and agencies will make up the two high-calibre juries that will judge the inaugural North American WARC Awards for Effectiveness. This competition, in association with LIONS, will shine a light on the most effective and inspiring work from North America across six categories.

The jury members of the first WARC Awards for Effectiveness North America are:

Brand Purpose, Instant Impact, Sustained Growth categories:

  • Pam Forbus, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard USA - Jury Chair

  • Samantha Hernández, Chief Strategy Officer, GUT Mexico City
  • Juan Isaza, VP Strategy & Innovation, DDB Latina and President, DDB Mexico
  • Alexis de Montaigu, Managing Director and Head of Strategy, Havas New York
  • Angela Rodriguez, SVP and Head of Strategy, alma Miami
  • Jonny Shaw, Chief Strategy Officer, VCCP New York and CEO, VCCP+
  • Jamie Shuttleworth, Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu Creative USA
  • Aki Spicer, Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett Chicago
  • Nancy Strange, Creative Director and Head of Brand Voice, Lyft 
  • Wahn Yoon, President, Bleublancrouge Toronto
  • Eileen Zhao, Strategy Director, FRED & FARID Los Angeles

B2B, Customer Experience and Cultural Impact categories:

  • Cheryl Guerin, EVP, Global Brand Strategy & Innovation, Mastercard - Jury Chair

  • Jesús Cervantes, VP Cultural Strategy, Media.Monks Mexico City
  • Martyn Clarkson, EVP Global Head of Strategy, Jack Morton New York
  • Paola Escalante Leon, Head of Creative Shop Mexico, Meta
  • Holmfridur Hardardottir, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, Interbrand New York
  • Sarah Ivey, Chief Strategy Officer, North America, Havas Media Group
  • Asif Khan, Strategy Director, Imagination New York
  • Laurent Leccia, Executive Creative Director and Partner, FRED & FARID New York
  • Sean Rugless, President and Chief Strategist, The Katalyst Group
  • Trinh Tham, SVP Revenue and Digital Strategy, Universal Music Canada
  • Trevor Thomas, VP Strategy, VMLY&R Toronto

The Awards are free to enter and open to all agencies and brands from the North America region. Entries will be accepted until 21 September.

The Awards will be judged using the WARC/LIONS Creative Effectiveness Ladder and B2B Effectiveness Ladder, which provide universal frameworks of the six main approaches for using strategy and creativity to drive specific B2C and B2B marketing outcomes. 

More information on the new WARC Awards for Effectiveness, North America Edition, and how to enter is available here. The newly launched WARC Awards for Effectiveness, North America Edition are part of a suite of WARC Awards, which also include the global WARC Awards for Effectiveness, and two other regional competitions – the WARC Awards for Asian Strategy and the WARC Awards for MENA Strategy. 