WARC Awards for Asian Strategy 2022 – Winners | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
WARC Awards for Asian Strategy 2022 – Winners
Campaigns from global brands including Cadbury, Honda, Pantene and McDonald’s, and local brands such as PX Mart in Taiwan, The National Gallery in Singapore, and Rupeek in India are among the 16 winners of the WARC Awards for Asian Strategy 2022.
The jury panel of 12 leading client- and agency-side industry experts, chaired by Dhiren Amin, Chief Marketing Officer of NTUC Income, have awarded two Grand Prix, two Gold, five Silver and seven Bronze awards.
The Grand Prix
For the second year running, Ogilvy and Wavemaker in India took the Grand Prix for their interactive, geo-targeted campaign for Cadbury Celebrations. It made India's biggest superstar, Shah Rukh Khan (pictured above), the ambassador for small, local stores, and led to the sale of 33 million boxes of the confectionery. This resulted in a household penetration of 9.4%, a three-year high, boosting the fortunes of local stores in the process.
The Grand Prix for Good went to Grey Malaysia for their WWF campaign Your Plastic Diet. It ran in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand, helping to get the UN to sign a globally binding plastic treaty by making the audience aware of how much micro-plastic they were ingesting.
The winners in full
Grand Prix
- SRK - My Ad · Cadbury · Ogilvy, Mumbai
Grand Prix for Good
- Your Plastic Diet · WWF · Grey, Petaling Jaya
Gold
- The Philosophy of Thrift · PX Mart · Ogilvy & Mather, Taipei City
- Unbox Me · Unaids · FCB India, Delhi / FCB Chicago
Silver
- The Un-Pantene Brand Ambassador · Pantene · Dentsu Creative, South Jakarta
- City Hall of Love: Using Web 3.0 to Make the World We Live in More Inclusive · Closeup · MullenLowe Singapore
- Bringing Men into Menstruation · Stayfree · DDB Mudra, Mumbai
- One Bite Closer to Equality · McDonald’s · DDB Mudra, Mumbai
- The Undie Army · Friends Adult Dry Pants · The Womb, Mumbai
Bronze
- IKEA Dollar Catalogue · IKEA Taiwan · Ogilvy & Mather, Taipei City
- Honda Wins India’s Regional Markets Using the Power of Mind Space · Honda Cars India · Interactive Avenues, Gurgaon
- The People’s Gallery · National Gallery Singapore · MullenLowe Singapore
- Me First · NTUC Income · BBH, Singapore
- How The Navy Turned “Crazy” into a Desirable Thing for Gen Z Jobseekers · The Republic of Singapore Navy · MullenLowe Singapore
- The Chicken That Connects Generations · Five-Star Chicken · BBDO Bangkok
- Have You Ever Been Made to Feel Small? · Rupeek · The Womb, Mumbai
Key quote
“Our Grand Prix winners demonstrate that an intimate understanding of the consumer – whether being called literally by name in Cadbury’s 'SRK' campaign, or being driven to action through a personal connection point in WWF’s 'Your Plastic Diet' – remains critical even in the face of new innovations, data-at-scale and technology” – Bea Atienza, Impactful Brand Experience Leader, Colgate-Palmolive.
A report deep-diving into the themes and lessons of the winning work will be published at the end of February.
The WARC Awards for Asian Strategy are part of a suite of WARC Awards, which also include the global WARC Awards for Effectiveness, the WARC Awards for Effectiveness North America and the WARC Awards for MENA Strategy.
Email this content