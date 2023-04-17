Seamless experiences aid mobile commerce growth | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Seamless experiences aid mobile commerce growth
17 April 2023
Mobile commerce is growing more rapidly than its desktop equivalent, a process accelerated by the creation of increasingly seamless experiences on handheld devices.

According to data from research firm Comscore’s 2023 State of Digital Commerce Report*, the year-to-year growth of mobile devices in Q4 2022 (+26.3%) surpassed that of desktop (+13.5%)

Why it matters

The growth of mobile indicates that brands are creating smoother mobile experiences throughout the purchase journey, ranging from user-friendly websites to payment processes that are trusted by shoppers, and which are optimized for mobile.

Takeaways

  • Mobile commerce generated $127.5bn in the last three months of 2022, accounting for nearly 40% of total US digital commerce dollars in Q4 2022.
  • Ian Essling, senior director of Survey Insights at Comscore, said during the research firm’s 2023 State of Digital Commerce webinar that the mobile retail experience has improved significantly.
  • In previous years, “We found a lot of different friction points for consumers, we found consumers were not comfortable making a big purchase on mobile,” he said.
  • The removal of these friction points, however, is “what’s leading to these really big increases in mobile,” he added.
  • “You’re able to create an experience that’s so seamless for consumers to get on their device and buy something,” Essling said.

*Read the full report, ‘Mobile, social help power digital commerce growth’, on WARC.