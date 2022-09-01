Home The Feed
Netflix CPMs emerge
01 September 2022
Netflix CPMs emerge
TV channels, services, programmes TV & Connected TV planning & buying

With a fast-approaching November launch date for Netflix’s ad-supported tier, details of how much advertisers will be paying for the premium environment are emerging – turns out it’s a premium fee.

Why it matters

The streaming wars have taken a sharp new turn into advertising as pandemic-era free time (and, for some, spare cash) meant streaming services could keep growing.

Now, with pressure on both companies and households, more democratic options are needed, with subscription fatigue driving more value-focused options. Yet, as sources tell the Wall Street Journal, Netflix’s premium content will carry premium CPMs. However, it’s not uncommon for new entrants to highball their initial asking prices.

The details

  • Ad buyers speaking to the Journal report proposed CPMs (cost per mille, or cost per thousand impressions) of $65 – notably more than other streamers.
  • Spending per brand will also be capped at $20m, in an attempt to limit ad load and frequency.
  • In addition, the reports also confirm a November 1 launch date. Netflix wants brands to commit to a year’s worth of ad inventory, which can be more targeted than TV but at a less granular level than some online options.
  • Netflix’s comment on the reports stressed that “no decisions have been made”.

The news follows months of news about the service, from the announcements that Netflix would offer an ad-supported tier,  to news that it would be partnering with Microsoft to launch it, and most recently that it was poaching executives from Snap in order to lead the effort.

Sourced from the Wall Street Journal, WARC