More Apple ad inventory in time for Christmas
Apple’s fast-growing advertising business might be expanding quicker than first imagined with a message to developers hinting that new placements would be available in time for the crucial holiday season.
The news, first reported by the Mobile Dev Memo founder Eric Seufert on Twitter, would mean a big expansion of advertising inventory on an growing user base’s phones, and will illuminate how it will grow its $4bn ad business into double digits.
Why it matters
While this is news for developers, especially those who received the invitation to an event to be held next Tuesday (21st Sept), these capabilities will be vitally important at a time when brands need to push ahead garnering the kind of first-party data that an app install can yield.
The best bit for Apple is that it is now building a serious business around the promotion phase in more places than it already sells, as well as the in-app phase where prices are also increasing.
Building out the ad platform
It’s a public development of a story that has been brewing since Apple’s Tracking Transparency, with the expansion of search ads in April 2021.
Earlier this month, the company started advertising heavily for engineering roles in the growing ad department.
Many of those roles were aimed at building both supply- and demand-side platforms, which are the tools necessary to buy and sell ads across the iPhone ecosystem on different exchanges.
A shift in attitudes
Some see the firm’s new plans as something of a U-turn, following a longstanding resistance to personal-information-fuelled advertising on its platforms that has contributed to its public stance and, quite possibly, its long-term market share gains.
It chimes with an increasingly privacy-centric mood at a time of technical realignment away from third-party cookies and toward first-party data “walled gardens”.
Sourced from Eric Seufert, Apptopia, WARC.
[Image: Apple]
Future of Strategy 2022: vital skills and worrying shortages
Future of Strategy 2022: vital skills and worrying shortages
WARC’s Future of Strategy survey finds that, in a tumultuous world, strategists continue to gain influence, but talent shortages are a major concern for the profession. Here’s what you need to know.
Why it matters
From the COVID crisis through to today’s economic environment, uncertainty necessitates strategists.
Strategists’ generalist abilities stand out, as the report describes clients in need of professionals that can simplify, integrate, think big-picture, and address issues outside traditional marketing and move into new areas like responses to climate change.
You can read the full report here.
Method
These findings are based on the tenth edition of the annual study, taking in responses from over 700 client- and agency-side strategists, as well as 12 in-depth interviews with strategy leaders.
The report examines “how strategy careers are evolving, the biggest topics impacting the function and what strategists need to do to meet high client expectations in an uncertain world”, explains Anna Hamill, Senior Editor - Brands, WARC.
Five ideas you need to know
- Tumult keeps strategists in demand. Though the pandemic might have ended, the upheaval has not. Respondents feel optimistic about the value and influence they can bring both to their clients and agencies.
- Agencies struggle in talent war against deep-pocketed competitors. Continuing a years-long trend, but with additional urgency, 46% of strategists are concerned about being able to find the right talent at a time when a majority (57%) report that they plan to hire to fill current gaps. Just 30% expect their next strategy role to be in an agency.
- Thinking beyond marketing and about the business’s performance. Versus last year, 49% of strategists report working on upstream business problems with their clients as the discipline’s biggest opportunity – a ten percentage point increase on 2021’s results. But other questions are being asked too: a significant majority of strategists expect sustainability (82%) and DEI considerations (70%) to be more visible in client marketing strategies and briefs.
- Strategists brace for cost-of-living crisis. Eighty-six percent of respondents anticipate the cost-of-living crisis will have a significant or transformative impact in the next year and 69% believe that it will be at the centre of marketing communications. However, the extent of concern depends on the region. In North America – which has a more optimistic mid-term economic outlook than Europe – just 50% of respondents believe that cost-of-living concerns will be more visible in client briefs, compared to 79% in Europe and 69% in APAC.
- Diversity, equity, and inclusion needs work. Both at a client and at an agency level, challenges remain in this area with agencies continuing to lack internal diversity while clients struggle to deliver DEI agendas.
Go further
Expert commentary from leading strategists, who include Joyce Ling of Wunderman Thompson China, Aki Spicer of Leo Burnett Chicago, Anush Prabhu of MediaCom, James Honda-Pinder of We Are Social, Mehak Jaini of 22feet Tribal Worldwide, Eunice Tan of The Secret Little Agency and Nick Myers of OLIVER Agency, is available to read here.
The full Future of Strategy 2022 report which includes quantitative and qualitative data analysis and advice, is available to WARC subscribers.
A Future of Strategy podcast will be released mid-October.
Future brand growth will come from being sustainable AND affordable
Most people around the world want to live in a more environmentally conscious way, but a cost of living crisis and the perception that sustainable products are more expensive means that it is only the wealthy who are able to do so – it’s a missed opportunity for brands.
The latest Sustainability Sector Index from market researcher Kantar, based on 33,000 interviews around the world and mapped against the UN sustainable development goals, shows that:
- 68% globally believe that products that are better for the environment and society are more expensive;
- 65% want to do more to be more mindful of the planet and the environment, but the increased cost of living prevents them from doing so.
Why it matters
The big business opportunity, Kantar believes, is to stop sustainability being the preserve of the better off and to scale up. Brands need to go to market at a price point that more people can afford: being sustainable and mass market is the engine for future business growth.
Takeaways
- Only a third (35%) of consumers who are ‘struggling’ with the cost of living actively seek out companies and brands that offer ways to offset their impact on the environment compared to 53% of those who are financially ‘comfortable’;
- 42% say they don’t know where to find sustainable / ethical products;
- 57% feel it is hard to tell which products are good or bad ethically or for the environment;
- 20% assert that the brands they like offer ethical/sustainable versions of their products (even if they don’t necessarily buy them);
- 47% say they have stopped buying certain products/services because of their impact on society or the environment, a figure that rises to 73% among ‘eco-active’ consumers.
Sourced from Kantar
Coca-Cola aligns for growth despite economic downturn
Coca-Cola, the beverage brand, is seeing the positive impacts of a COVID-era portfolio reorganisation and consolidated client-agency relationships as normality returns, including increased marketing effectiveness, according to the company’s Chief Executive Officer, James Quincey.
The company is also investing in long-term brand building to drive growth through the economic downturn, Quincey revealed at the Barclays Consumer Staples conference.
Why it matters
Finance app marketing in SEA: What to expect in 2022
The pandemic helped to turn the Southeast Asia region into a fintech hothouse: AppsFlyer examines the explosive user growth of financial apps in the individual markets.
Why it matters
Hypergrowth in the digital finance sector is expected to continue with a much larger install base but as the pandemic continues to drive down app user loyalty, re-engagement rises in importance.
Takeaways
Legislation is the biggest threat to ad industry ‘signal loss’
Legislation is the biggest threat to ad industry ‘signal loss’
The biggest immediate threat to the online advertising industry is inconsistent and poorly crafted state-level privacy regulation, not the loss of third-party cookies and identifiers, according to a new IAB report.
Context
The IAB’s State of Data 2022 report, based on in-depth interviews with 30 senior-level data decision-makers at brands, agencies, and publishers, estimates that the US ad industry has already lost “approximately 50% to 60% of the signal fidelity from third-party identifiers” due to Apple’s App Tracking Transparency framework and automatic tracking protection in Mozilla’s Firefox browser – even before Google's much-delayed deprecation of cookies has happened.
Why it matters
While the industry has understandably been focused on the impact of what the tech giants are doing, state legislation is potentially a much bigger problem.
What’s happening
- While many marketers regard themselves as prepared for the end of third-party cookies, they are not fully versed in many of the privacy-related laws that could contribute to signal loss.
- Privacy legislation at state level means compliance is becoming more difficult. “The evolving laws and regulations are outpacing marketers’ ability to enact and adopt consistent measures and protocols, both internally and externally with third-party vendors,” the report says.
- The cost of tech solutions and associated personnel will disadvantage small to medium-sized players who will struggle to make the necessary investment.
- A focus on first-party data may be misplaced, the report suggests, given that publishers report only 20% of their audience, at most, logs in; contextual advertising may be a better bet.
Sourced from IAB
The new UK consumer: less loyal and more deal conscious
The new UK consumer: less loyal and more deal conscious
In the current cost of living crisis consumers are more likely to have cut back their spending than to have stopped spending completely – and this is putting pressure on existing brand loyalties.
That’s according to How to Win Trust and Loyalty, the latest report in the Customer Engagement series from the Data & Marketing Association (DMA), which indicates the crisis is challenging consumers in ways that are changing their spending habits.
Why it matters
Cutting back is an obvious response by consumers to the cost of living crisis, but it is useful for brands to understand where, how much, and why.
Key findings
- 39% of consumers who spend on eating out are cutting back on this versus 18% who have stopped spending on this completely.
- 21% of consumers who drink out of home have stopped spending on this already.
- 21% of consumers who spend on fitness or sport have stopped spending on this.
- 38% do not expect to change spending on holidays; 42% do not expect to change spending on media subscriptions.
- 51% of consumers now agree that they often change their mind about what brands or shops to use as a result of deals or offers, in comparison to 49% of consumers in 2020.
- 41% of consumers claim that they feel less loyal to brands and companies than they did a year ago, in comparison to 34% stating this in 2020.
Key quote
“Consumers still want to be loyal to the brands they love and they also want to retain the habits they have built up. However, that may not always be possible in these unprecedented times, so offers and cheap prices are becoming increasingly attractive. For brands, that creates a challenge, to stick or to twist, to keep doing what built up loyal customers or to chase possible switchers with offers” – Scott Logie, Chair of the DMA Customer Engagement Committee, MD at REaD Group Insight.
Sourced from DMA
Generation Twitch accepts brands if they are authentic
Twitch has become popular for non-toxic entertainment and as a community destination for live chat and social interaction; Generation Twitch, the young users of this livestreaming platform, expect brand experiences to be dynamic and collective.
Why it matters
The next generation is leading cultural change, and brands have to earn the right to communicate with them. This is because the old modalities of force-fed polished brand content are over and digital engagement is about being part of a supportive community.
Takeaways
Genshin Impact attracts food brands
Genshin Impact attracts food brands
KFC, Pizza Hut and Domino’s are among the brands that have bought into the success of mobile phone game Genshin Impact in Asia.
Background
Genshin Impact, a free-to-play, fantasy role-playing game from developer miHoYo, was released in September 2020 and rapidly became a global phenomenon, being named Game of the Year in 2020 by both Apple and Google Play. And in a recent China awards ceremony, it was named “the most valuable homegrown intellectual property (IP) of 2022” in the video game category. During its short existence it’s estimated to have brought in more than $3bn in player spending just from mobile phones.
Brand partnerships
Unsurprisingly, brands see opportunities and food brands in particular have been exploring collaborations with the game. The China Project reports several recent examples in China that have attracted huge amounts of interest.
- Local boutique beverage chain HEYTEA last week launched two new limited-edition ‘special drinks’ at its stores along with a variety of Genshin Impact merchandise and was overwhelmed by demand.
- Earlier this year, Pizza Hut had a similar experience when it offered limited-edition set meals, themed merchandise and in-game rewards, with some stores having to close temporarily.
- Last year, when KFC offered fried chicken buckets, pins and stickers themed on two characters from the game, crowds descended on their stories, with some having to cancel events amid concerns about social gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Where next?
The food theme isn’t new: last year the developer ran HoYo Fest in several countries across the region, which included themed ‘collaboration cafés’ and special set menus. Now, over the next few weeks, pizza chain Domino’s is running a collaboration with Genshin Impact in Singapore and Malaysia.
Sourced from The China Project, Yahoo! Life
Roblox thinks an older audience is ready for ads
Roblox thinks an older audience is ready for ads
As its users get older, Roblox intends to begin testing immersive ads by the end of this year, with a full launch planned for next year.
Background
For a long time after it started out, most people using Roblox were aged under 13, and while many current users are still in that age group, a majority are now over age 13, according to CEO David Baszucki. “We’ve crossed a huge threshold,” he told The Verge. “As we look at the growth in the 17 through 24 [year old group], which is primarily people still socializing and playing, that perception is going away.”
Why it matters
Currently income is generated largely by the sale of Robux, a virtual currency with which users can make in-app purchases. The changes constitute a major shift in how Roblox regards its users and how it – and its games developers – can monetise them.
The gaming platform is effectively a metaverse and its successes or failures in introducing advertising to its highly engaged 52 million daily active users will be watched closely by brands and platforms everywhere.
What’s planned
- Last week’s annual developer conference heard that an immersive ads system will allow advertisers to reach players in millions of games (“experiences” in Roblox parlance) through interactive billboards, posters, and other surfaces.
- Brands will only be able to reach players aged 13 years or older; Roblox will disclose when experiences contain ads.
- As well as ads within user-created experiences, brand “portals” can take players to a branded area (eg a Starbucks coffee shop).
- Roblox is also making avatars more expressive and testing voice chat.
Sourced from The Verge
Internal Meta research: TikTok clocks +10x Reels’ watch time
Internal Meta research: TikTok clocks +10x Reels’ watch time
Having pivoted hard toward short-form video in light of TikTok’s stratospheric growth, internal Meta documents reported by the Wall Street Journal show that TikTok’s watch time dwarfs Instagram’s copycat, a relatively rare event in Instagram’s history.
Why it matters
Perhaps it’s a crisis of morale rather than an indication of commercial catastrophe for Instagram, given that Meta’s advertising business is far more established and for all of its troubles, Apple’s tracking among them, TikTok has those and others of a national security nature to contend with as serious privacy and misinformation concerns mount.
That a product designed to meet the zeitgeist fails is slightly embarrassing, but it’s important to remember the huge difference in Meta’s $29 billion in ad revenue over the quarter ending July 2022, versus the $11 billion that TikTok is expected to make over the course of this whole year. That said, while Meta is a long way ahead, TikTok’s revenue tripling over the course of a year will be cause for concern.
What’s going on
A review of internal Meta documents from the Wall Street Journal reveals some pretty withering numbers. The company told the paper that the numbers were both outdated and insufficiently global but didn’t provide any further evidence. Here’s what they show:
- TikTok racks up 197.8 million hours of watch time daily.
- Reels, by contrast, brings in just 17.6 million hours a day.
- More worryingly, Reels engagement has fallen by 13.6% over the last month.
- Close to one-third of Reels have been created on another platform (typically TikTok).
A cultural problem
Meta has tended to do quite well from being all things to all people, and simply doing its own versions of competitor products (Stories, a feature of continued popularity, arguably came from Snapchat).
It also pioneered the network effect among people who know each other in real life to encourage them to connect on Meta platforms. TikTok is not about that: it’s pure content and is comparably fun whether all your friends are on it or none.
Another explanation could be the generational profile of the ultra-youthful TikTok compared to the more established and majority +25 Instagram. While this could change, it’s important for brands and agencies to remember who actually has money to spend, and where you might find them.
But then there’s simply a sense that Meta has gone wrong with the product. Complaints about Reels from both creators and users have been around for some time.
Sourced from Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Reuters, Search Engine Journal, Vox
[Image: Meta]
Slowing growth spells bleak midwinter on Amazon
Slowing growth spells bleak midwinter on Amazon
As inflation hits consumer spending around the world, some merchants expect this coming holiday season – usually a fruitful and busy one – to be difficult as online sales growth rates are expected to drop into single digits, with Amazon growing slightly slower than the overall sector.
Why it matters
Online shopping is now incredibly important, and while it is expected to continue growing, as the engine behind most retail sales growth, these new projections are worrying for retailers that will now have to deploy the opposite set of tactics from the pandemic as they seek to offload inventory. Effectively, the need to do offers and deals could be a big commercial problem around the corner.
Slowing growth
Figures reported by Bloomberg expect US e-commerce sales to reach a trillion dollars, but at a 9.4% year-on-year growth rate, which means a slip down from continued double-digit growth.
For sellers
Sellers big and small are going to need to sell as fast as possible, taking advantage of shopping festivals, offering discounts, and spending heavily to get you brand in front of people. Many sellers report slowing spend on everything but the bare necessities.
Amazon’s position
While Amazon’s business remains solid, with a wide array of revenue streams, the crux of the story is about the impact that an inability to shift inventory will have on the many small sellers who use Amazon’s warehouses for a small fee. Should the struggle to shift continue, their fees will increase: short-term gain for the giant, but a longer-term worry as the competitive market on the site begins to struggle.
As Faris Yakob writes this week, we are entering interesting times.
Sourced from Bloomberg, WARC
A new playbook for brands using AR ads
Augmented reality (AR) advertising outperforms pre-roll video in providing utility and enabling personalized connections with users, new research by Snap Inc and IPG’s MAGNA Global concludes.
A new lens on AR
Snapchat and MAGNA’s study covered five markets (US, Canada, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and France) and involved over 9,000 consumers, as well as brands including Levi’s and LEGO.
Sponsored events lead 'ad equity' charts
Sponsored events lead 'ad equity' charts
Sponsored events and magazines are the channels where consumers are most likely to “appreciate” ads, according to a global study from Kantar, the research firm.
Why it matters
Advertising is often perceived as an interruption, distraction or a simple irritance by consumers. Understanding where audiences are most open to, or even welcoming to, such communications is one way for brands to match the preferences of their target audience.
Traditional media top ad equity charts
- Looking across all media channels, Kantar's Media Reactions study found sponsored events were the channel “where consumers most appreciate advertising and are least likely to view ads negatively”.
- Second spot on this metric went to magazines, ahead of cinema, point of sale and digital out of home.
- Looking specifically at online media, influencer content led the way, ahead of e-commerce sites, podcasts, social media stories and music streaming.
Amazon leads the digital pack
Kantar’s study assessed nine digital media brands, and found that:
- Amazon climbed its rankings by one place year on year to become the most popular advertising destination among consumers. Messaging on its site was seen as relevant, useful and of high quality.
- TikTok, the video-sharing platform, was last year’s number one. In 2022, it slipped by one spot, but ads on this platform were still regarded as fun and entertaining by consumers.
- Spotify climbed four positions to third place, with quality and strong ad acceptance from its customer base among the audio streaming service’s main strengths as an advertising host.
- Google, the search engine, and Snapchat, the messaging app, closed out the top five.
A marketing/consumer split
- For marketers, by contrast, Instagram led the way as their preferred digital media brand, a point of contrast with consumers.
- Google and YouTube, the video platform, claimed second and third spot respectively among industry executives.
- TikTok took fourth, an improvement of three spots year on year. Fully 84% of the surveyed marketers planned to spend more on TikTok in 2023.
The big idea
“For marketers, it is essential to know which channels and platforms are most effective for your brand, because campaigns are seven times more impactful among a receptive audience” – Pablo Gomez, APAC Media Lead, and head of creative and media/Singapore, Kantar.
About the study
- Kantar’s Media Reactions 2022 report is the firm’s latest annual study that examines evolving attitudes towards the media landscape.
- It drew on insights provided by approximately 18,000 consumers and 1,000 senior marketers in 29 nations.
- These countries were Argentina, Australia, Brazil, mainland China, Colombia, Czechia, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, KSA, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, the UK, US and Vietnam.
Sourced from Yahoo, Kantar
Tech giants hunt global stars in small-town India
Tech giants hunt global stars in small-town India
It’s a good time to be a content creator in India, as US tech giants pour money into the short-form video market there, even as they’re becoming more cautious in the rest of the world.
Context
Before Chinese-owned platform TikTok was banned in India, it was reported to have 200 million users and observers suggested that as many as one in two were content creators. Whatever the truth of that, most creators were quick to move to the new local platforms that sprang up, with brands following.
Why it matters
India is frequently cited as one of the fastest growing short-video markets in the world and could eventually be worth as much as $20bn by the end of the decade with associated apps commanding a fifth of digital ad spending, according to local consultancy Redseer. With that sort of money in the mix, competition has mushroomed since TikTok’s ban.
Different strokes
Now the US giants are muscling in, partly to ensure their dominant position in the local ad market, partly to have a testing ground for algorithms that can then compete against TikTok and protect their ad share in their home market. But Meta and Google are adopting rather different strategies, Bloomberg reports.
Meta’s Instagram has around 400 million users and it is now attempting to turn its Reels offering into a direct TikTok replacement. Its approach has been to invest in programs that help creators make money – its teams look for musicians, dancers and comedians who show promise on the platform and then go out and give them training in the use of audio-video tools and social media trends. “Our goal is to have a big global celebrity come out of India, out of its small towns. That’s our North Star,” Ajit Mohan, Meta’s India chief, explained.
Google-owned YouTube has almost 500 million users and launched YouTube Shorts soon after the ban. And as well as its own short-video offering, Google is also giving its backing, via its $10bn India Digitization Fund, to several of the homegrown versions of TikTok, including Roposo, Josh Moj and MX Takatak, all of whom are also on the lookout for local talent that can attract and hold users.
The big idea
“No matter who wins India’s short-video war, a US tech company is sure to profit,” says Bloomberg.
Sourced from Bloomberg
B2B: The Bloomberg formula
B2B: The Bloomberg formula
In finance, Bloomberg is an indispensable must-have, a product and brand that sits at the core of the profession – an interesting new piece of analysis looks at how it got there.
Why it matters
B2B brands, of which Bloomberg is one of the shining lights, don’t tend to enjoy the fame that this one does. But the really interesting thing here is about how brand and pricing interplay.
What’s going on
Writing in the Financial Times, Rupak Ghose, a former analyst and now operating chief of Galytix, a fintech firm, attempts to uncover the reasons why, despite an old-school interface and hefty price rises, Bloomberg is such a thriving business.
It boils down to a handful of ideas to emulate:
- Know your users (not necessarily the rest of the world) and what they like, and work toward becoming indispensable.
- Become hard to substitute and build a brand around this; Bloomberg has worked hard to become a status symbol as well as a method of connection and messaging through the finance industry.
- Grow from the core. In some cases, one-product, one-fee can – like Apple’s early iPhones – both simplify the offer and communicate its universal value. This said, smart acquisitions and bundling options have allowed it to grow accounts beyond the core product.
- Long-term vision (and the privilege of ownership). As a private company it can invest for the long term without having to justify it to the markets, ironically.
While some of these ideas are replicable some – like being a private company – are structural and would be nigh-on impossible to engineer.
Sourced from the FT.
[Image: Bloomberg]
John Lewis, the ‘moment economy’ and what it all means
John Lewis, the ‘moment economy’ and what it all means
John Lewis and Partners, retailer to the British middle class, has identified a shift in consumer attitudes and behaviour away from big experiences and toward providing value in the day-to-day – it is both a reflection of where waves of challenges, COVID and energy prices among them, and the core of the firm’s new strategic direction.
Why it matters
Birthdays, dinner parties, garden gatherings all form part of a trend that John Lewis sees in people anchoring their lives around everyday, often domestic, pleasures rather than major events or holidays.
While velour tracksuits are “taking a breather”, according to the release, hinting that some normality has returned, there are hard times ahead, and that we’ll likely continue to spend a lot of time at home.
Similarly, buried in the research and platform launch is an enhanced focus on the retailer’s own private label items along with a notably value-focussed range in ANYDAY.
What’s happening
Effectively, John Lewis has a new brand platform – “For all life’s moments” – and as one of the best-loved advertisers in the country has put out a typically tender ad about parenthood.
It also notes in its research, based on a 5,000-person survey along with its own shopping data, a handful of interesting trends:
- More time in nature: Sales of paddleboards and changing robes are up 58%. People are now into wild swimming.
- Mondays and Fridays are home days: coffee accessories are up 46% while blazers and formal shoes are up 75% and 93% respectively.
- Garden fun: BBQs up 175% and pizza ovens are up 62%. The pandemic-era plant craze has become more practical as 61% of respondents intend to grow their own food.
- Weddings were back: hats were up 168%, occasion shoes 38% and bridesmaid dresses 19%.
What it means
Ultimately, it’s about how it changes what it will sell:
- The brand will focus on its own brand collections from furniture to clothes.
- Store design will be “reimagine[d]” around a more IKEA-style life-like moments.
- It will expand its value ANYDAY range.
Can it pull this off? As a smart op-ed in the FT noted, the company appears to have sensed a development of the lipstick effect of small luxuries in times of crisis and an opportunity to sell lower value items at a greater frequency.
But it also might open up a segment of customers that would have done their homeware shopping at IKEA, offering a perception of high quality built through its strong brand and an accessible, city-centre store footprint. It’s unlikely to signal a revolution, but it’s an interesting signal of what might be to come.
Sourced from John Lewis, WARC
The metaverse as iPhone 1
The metaverse as iPhone 1
There’s a degree of cynicism in some quarters about the metaverse, which has arguably been overhyped, but brands need to think of 2022 as being akin to 2007 and the launch of the iPhone: it’s the beginning of the change, not the change itself.
So says Ian Edwards, Global Connections Planning Director at Meta. And remember, he adds, there’s more to the metaverse than just virtual reality. “There will be lots of different interconnected experiences that can be accessed by lots of different devices and accessed with anyone, anywhere,” he told an online event hosted by Instagram.
What it means
“There is significant room for improvement in how we currently connect to our devices,” Edwards says: the future he holds out is one where instead of standing and staring down at our phones, we’ll be able to look up and step into an immersive world. “The implications are going to be profound and impact and touch almost every aspect of our lives.”
Inter-operability will be core to scaling the metaverse and that will eventually lead to, in Edwards’ example, someone in a virtual space being able to play table tennis with someone in the real world.
Where the metaverse is heading
- Experiential marketing at scale. Already brands are translating the physical world into the virtual (e.g. fashion brands) and widespread adoption of the metaverse is likely to transform experiential marketing thanks to the ability to provide experiences at scale at a greatly reduced cost.
- The building of community. The metaverse is inherently social and brands will be able to bring their communities together in novel ways (e.g. Wendy's basketball-themed execution for March Madness in the US).
- Practical use of AR. Augmented reality is putting brands in people's lives in new ways – think Made.com and IKEA enabling people to see what furniture will look like in their own homes before buying. Edwards claims that such efforts can have a significant impact on metrics like consideration as well as driving conversion and sales.
- The creation of intangible products. People can already purchase products from brands that they can wear on their avatars. They can also purchase NFTs that will increasingly give them access to exclusive experiences.
The big idea
While we’re still a decade or more away from any fully realised vision of the metaverse, some of what is being done today will persist.
Brands need to start thinking now about how they can experiment with this new environment and the creators they might partner with and to imagine the possibilities for their business.
BEC
Super Bowl ad sales hint at commercial confidence
Super Bowl ad sales hint at commercial confidence
The rights-holder to next year’s Super Bowl says that 95% of its commercial inventory for the game has been sold at a time when ad budgets are under scrutiny.
Why it matters
It’s a continued vote of confidence in the biggest linear TV appointment viewing occasion in the US, and marketers appear willing to bet that the high reach and attention will be worth the high prices. However, it is possible to exploit the occasion in other ways.
It’s also a hint at the growing economic optimism in the US, which has shown a regional variance from many other parts of the world which are seeing consumers cut back spending.
Read the full breakdown of WARC Best Practice on Super Bowl advertising.
What’s going on
The Wall Street Journal reports that both the Super Bowl’s broadcaster, Fox, has sold the vast majority of inventory for the biggest game in the season.
Meanwhile, both Fox and fellow NFL broadcaster say they have sold over 90% of inventory for the season, which has just begun. That’s about ten percentage points up on this stage of 2021.
The news chimes with WARC figures from late last month that forecast continued (if globally slowing) growth, as most categories plan to continue spending plans. Meanwhile, enhanced digital offerings from broadcasters see BVOD (broadcaster video on demand) advertising rising 5.2% next year – ahead of the total advertising market.
Sourced from WSJ, WARC
The cancel culture triad: The marketing perspective from consumer, celebrity and brand
The phenomenon of cancel culture is widespread but what does it mean in a marketing context and what are the practical implications for protecting celebrities and brands from cancel episodes? Writing in the Journal of Strategic Marketing, three Australian academics explore what brands and marketers can do.
Why it matters
