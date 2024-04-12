How the hottest year on record will impact the travel industry | WARC | The Feed
How the hottest year on record will impact the travel industry
The World Meteorological Organization has declared 2023 the hottest year on record and warned that 2024 will likely be even warmer, affecting consumer travel preferences and driving demand for cooler destinations and off-season holidays outside of hotter summer periods.
Data from Booking.com shows that more than half (56%) of global travellers say they will use their vacation to cool down as temperatures soar close to home.
Why the shift to heat-escape tourism matters
Three in five travellers say the weather is important when deciding on a vacation destination. Worsening weather will have implications for travel and tourism marketers, from the way they position holiday destinations to their approach to seasonal marketing. The sector will need to adapt its strategies to keep pace with evolving consumer behaviours.
What this means for brands
- Destinations with cooler climates are experiencing a boost in popularity. Explore promotions and packages for emerging alternative destinations with more comfortable weather conditions to cater to this demand.
- Peak travel periods are shifting, with travellers becoming more open to planning their holidays during cooler seasons to escape the extreme heat. Offering holiday packages beyond the traditional summer period can help brands capitalise on shifting preferences.
- Indoor attractions can provide respite from the heat and allow travellers to explore places in comfort. Consider showcasing indoor attractions such as museums and restaurants that can offer authentic local experiences regardless of the weather conditions outside.
Key quote
“Consumers are aware of how climate change is affecting weather in Europe and what impact this could have on their holiday. This is having a notable effect on travel flows in Europe” – Eduardo Santander, Executive Director, European Travel Commission.
