The Marketer’s Toolkit: what marketers need to know to succeed in 2023
The Marketer’s Toolkit: what marketers need to know to succeed in 2023
Ninety-five percent of marketers globally expect to be affected by economic recession, according to a survey for WARC’s Marketer’s Toolkit 2023, an annual report that identifies the most important market trends that marketers should focus on to help drive their business in the year ahead.
Context
End-of-pandemic optimism at the start of 2022 faded quickly as the war in Ukraine turned the world on its head. The invasion has had a transformative impact on energy prices, inflation and the cost of living around the world. The IMF is forecasting the weakest growth in twenty years, except for the global financial crisis and the worst phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five themes for 2023
The following key themes emerged from WARC’s survey of 1,700 marketers worldwide for The Marketer’s Toolkit: Global Trends Report:
- Marketing in a cost of living crisis: While almost all marketers are concerned about the impact of the economic crisis, more respondents are planning to increase spend than last year, across both brand and performance. However, 36% are planning to cut marketing investment, despite evidence from prior downturns suggesting they should maintain spending levels.
- Price vs. planet: a false dichotomy: 37% of represented companies expect to continue with their sustainability objectives despite the economic situation, while 35% foresee only “some small compromises.” Brands are also challenging the idea that eco-credentials necessarily result in price increases, with examples of local sourcing and use of the circular economy potentially lowering costs.
- A reckoning for Big Tech: The majority of advertisers (62%) agree that a range of changing market dynamics are forcing strategic shifts from the tech giants, and respondents concerned about the dominance of the ‘duopoly’ have halved over the past two years. More respondents plan to decrease investment in Facebook than increase it for the first time in six years, which suggests that brands are resetting their relationships with Big Tech.
- The clash of demand, delivery and disruption: Supply chain disruptions are expected to hit brands in 2023, but not evenly. Sixty percent of marketers anticipate non-trivial supply chain disruptions, but just 26% expect they will be significant or severe. This rises to one in three amongst European respondents. And 52% felt challenger brands would be the hardest hit, as they struggle for profitability. Marketers have an important role to play in managing and minimizing supply chain disruption
- The era of ‘bubble up’ culture: Media and audience fragmentation was the second biggest concern in our survey, with 34% of respondents picking it. Among North American respondents, it was the highest ranked. Two-thirds of marketers expect to focus more on platforms that allow them to stitch together interest-based communities to create reach in a fragmented media world. Other channels with deeply embedded communities such as gaming and influencers/social media content are also set to attract more investment from advertisers next year.
A sample version of the global report featuring the first chapter, is available to read here.
The full series, available to WARC subscribers, will include the following reports:
- The Future of Digital Commerce (launching December 2022)
- The Future of Media Report (launching January 2023)
- The China Toolkit (launching January 2023)
The reports will be complemented by a series of podcasts.
Amazon’s Alexa set to lose $10bn this year
Alexa, the voice assistant technology from Amazon, is one of the main targets in the company's largest round of layoffs in its history, as mounting costs, poor user take-up, and shifting strategies pile up.
Amazon is set to lose $10bn this year on Alexa and other devices, according to reporting from Business Insider. Just during the first quarter of this year, it has lost $3bn, the largest losses anywhere in the company.
As a result, the Alexa team will bear the brunt of the major layoffs happening at the company.
Why it matters
Amazon’s Alexa was initially a radical new step in the retail and tech giant's business, building on the idea pioneered with the Kindle, of selling a device as cheaply as possible to create a stream of lifetime revenue. With Alexa, the potential was for a new and limitless type of interaction with a computer – and, crucially, with the Amazon store.
Despite rapid adoption and interest, the buying never really took off. Instead, people tended to ask for weather reports, played the radio or music, and set timers – none of which was going to replace the much hoped for purchases.
It acts as a warning that this year’s hype isn’t always the next big thing. Looking at it from another perspective, competitors Google and Apple have been able to sustain voice technology as an additional feature of their devices rather than as their core purpose. It demonstrates that sometimes bets don’t work.
Users seemed satisfied with a radio
- It’s telling, perhaps, that employees reported that from its inception Alexa had been a pet project (and the brainchild) of founder and then CEO Jeff Bezos. However, his interest in the project and larger division appeared to wane in 2020.
- But other aspects of what was meant to be the ‘future of computing’ were struggling. Skills, a development platform for other companies and services to build shortcuts into Alexa, uninterested users and the developer community.
- There were signs of this in 2018, when the firm had started to make big losses (around $5bn over the year) even as interactions increased. While some brands had been tentatively engaging, Alexa's use as more than a voice-activated radio had minuscule retention rates.
Strategic shifts
With the Astro home robot, it appears there’s a shift of Amazon’s device strategy away from the mass market and toward premium ($1000+) products.
However, an acceleration of premium gadgets led to mixed signals from management as it expressed a wish to maintain mass-market focused products such as Alexa. Some employees have complained that this has created competing factions.
Sourced from Insider, WARC
What's the future for plant-based meats?
Recent problems at Beyond Meat – stock down, sales flat, staff laid off – have left observers wondering whether the issues are specific to one company or will engulf the wider plant-based meat industry.
Why it matters
In recent years, the sector has been going from strength to strength, as meatless products became increasingly mainstream, eaten in people’s homes and appearing on the menus of fast-food chains (Beyond Meat supplies the product used in McDonald’s McPlant burger).
But that is changing. “At the category level, we’re seeing volumes for plant-based meats down 22 consecutive months now,” food analyst John Baumgartner told The New York Times. The big question is why.
Industry issues
- The sector may have simply hit a ceiling in terms of likely consumers (a Deloitte survey doubted whether the 53% not buying plant-based meats could be turned into customers).
- There’s a concern that too many products have been rushed out to capitalize on the previously growing market, but if consumers don’t like the taste or texture first time, they’re probably not coming back.
- The sector has been pulled into the culture wars, with some consumers regarding plant-based meats as “woke” and linked to politically left-leaning ideas.
- Inflationary price rises could be deterring some people from experimenting.
- IRI data shows volume sales of refrigerated plant-based meats down 11.6% over the past year, while those of cheaper, frozen plant-based meats fell only slightly.
Company performance varies
- Impossible Foods reports “hypergrowth”, with retail sales up 60% year-over-year.
- According to IRI, volume sales at Kellogg’s-owned Morningstar Farms are down in every category, an outcome the brand attributes to supply-chain issues.
- Brazilian meatpacker JBS has announced it is closing Planterra Foods, its plant-based meat operation, after just two years.
Key quote
“We’re positive on the future for plant-based meat, but this is a 20- to 25-year story. It’s not going to happen in three to five to ten years” – John Baumgartner, consumer food analyst at Mizuho Americas.
Sourced from New York Times
[Image: Beyond Meat]
The ad wear-out myth
Ads don’t go stale as quickly as we assume, new research from System1 suggests, aligning with a body of research demonstrating that commitment to a campaign in both execution and measurement are necessary for effectiveness.
Why it matters
Though it makes intuitive sense that an ad campaign might get stale, audiences simply don’t see it that way. It's marketers who live and breathe a campaign far more deeply than audiences ever will.
“Older campaigns and IP are often a brand’s greatest and most neglected assets”, says Jon Evans, chief customer officer at System1.
In fact, repeated exposure is a vital component for building mental availability. The research should help build a stronger case for sticking with a campaign idea to maximise its effectiveness and squeeze the most commercial benefit out of creative work, chiming with emerging evidence that advertising needs a creative commitment.
The research
- “There is no sell-by date for advertising,” System1 explains in a statement. The research agency found consistent performance regardless of ads' age, according to its proprietary Test Your Ad database, which studied the gap between an ad's test date and the original date aired.
- The same goes for individual ads. Repeated tests of 100 ads first aired in Q1 2020 (just before the Covid-19 pandemic) have shown no meaningful change in scores over the last two years.
- What’s more, as the above chart shows, System1 finds evidence of “wear-in”. Those that deploy Fluent Devices, such as GEICO’s gecko or “You’ve had your Weetabix”, grew their star rating (an internal measure of effectiveness).
- US marketers are getting it right, says System1. Ads generally run for longer than in the UK, and the higher the ad scores, the longer it runs, with 5-Star US ads enjoying a 25% longer lifespan on average than ineffective 1-Star ads.
Reuse and recycle
“The myth of wear-out in ads has a hidden cost,” System1's chief customer officer argues.
“Good ads are cut down in their prime when they still have so much to offer commercially. UK marketers in particular need to realise that reusing ads and running campaigns for longer isn’t just efficient, it’s effective too.”
Sourced from System1, WARC
More brand! More performance!
Marketers expect to increase both brand and performance marketing spend over the next year, according to a survey conducted for the WARC Marketer’s Toolkit 2023.
Why it matters