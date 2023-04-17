Your selections:
YouTube could be key for engaging Gen Z in sports content | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
17 April 2023
YouTube could be key for engaging Gen Z in sports content
Marketing to Gen Z Influencers, KOLs Sports
Sports brands may benefit from focusing content creation efforts on YouTube – rather than TikTok – if they wish to engage with younger demographics.
Why it matters
Concerns are rising that younger age groups are less engaged with sports than previous generations. To build relationships with Gen Z consumers, many sports brands and rights holders have prioritised the creation of TikTok content – but it is unclear if these investments are paying dividends.
Pushing at niche fringes
Email this content