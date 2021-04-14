Male media use Marketing to men Marketing to women

Women now represent almost half of all gamers and they are more likely to be found playing puzzle-based or creative games on mobile devices, according to data from games insights company Newzoo.

Why it matters

Women now represent almost half of online gamers and this represents an opportunity for advertisers, as long as their communications are well-targeted. Around 70% of mothers, for example, play online games and this group is more receptive to advertising and more likely to recommend products to their friends.