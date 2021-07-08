Winning by evolving: How brands can meet changing consumer needs and succeed | WARC | The Feed

You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
To win in the new normal post-pandemic, brands have to continuously innovate by using technology to create a frictionless consumer journey.
Why it matters
Customers care as much about the experience as the product or service they are buying, so leveraging technology to design and deliver frictionless consumer experiences is imperative.
Takeaways
