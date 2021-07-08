Winning by evolving: How brands can meet changing consumer needs and succeed | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Winning by evolving: How brands can meet changing consumer needs and succeed
08 July 2021
Winning by evolving: How brands can meet changing consumer needs and succeed
Agility Customer experience

To win in the new normal post-pandemic, brands have to continuously innovate by using technology to create a frictionless consumer journey.

Why it matters

Customers care as much about the experience as the product or service they are buying, so leveraging technology to design and deliver frictionless consumer experiences is imperative.

Takeaways

