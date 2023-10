Event tie-ins Creativity & effectiveness Sports

According to research firm System1’s annual research on the emotional effectiveness of Super Bowl ads, this year’s showcase demonstrated just how eager Americans are for food, drink, and entertainment, often delivered with a healthy dollop of nostalgia.

Why it matters

The Super Bowl, with its massive audience of over 100 million US viewers this year – and its long-time position as an advertising showcase – offers unrivalled insight into ad effectiveness in America.

Takeaways