Why Specsavers sticks with ‘Should’ve…’ | WARC | The Feed
Why Specsavers sticks with ‘Should’ve…’
When it found that its long-running “Should’ve gone to Specsavers” series of ads was one of its biggest assets, the optical retail chain had to find a way to evolve that platform to promote new products and services.
Why it matters
Established brand assets, such as Specsavers’ enduring slogan, can be very successful long-term marketing tools – and when a tagline enters the popular vernacular as this one has, you know it’s a winner. But translating this idea from one product or service to another can be difficult.
Takeaways
- Getting buy-in for what might be regarded as a risky campaign requires a high level of trust, both internally and across external partners.
- A strong internal culture encourages that trust, as different stakeholders can be honest, sometimes brutally so, with each other.
- Humour is cultural, and international businesses ought to keep that specific to particular markets, while also being alert to those occasions when an ad can travel across borders.
