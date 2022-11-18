Your selections:
Why owned channels are coming to the fore | WARC | The Feed
18 November 2022
Why owned channels are coming to the fore
Data management Paid, owned, earned integration
Privacy regulations mean brands are doubling down on first-party data from owned channels, but to understand its full potential they must first agree on a definition and metrics.
Why it matters
Owned channels are coming to the fore as marketers see a greater need to be more in control of consumer interactions. Strategies are moving away from data gleaned on paid campaigns via third-party media and towards achieving a better understanding of consumers through their interactions on first-party sites.
Takeaways
