Why owned channels are coming to the fore | WARC | The Feed

Data management Paid, owned, earned integration

Privacy regulations mean brands are doubling down on first-party data from owned channels, but to understand its full potential they must first agree on a definition and metrics.

Why it matters

Owned channels are coming to the fore as marketers see a greater need to be more in control of consumer interactions. Strategies are moving away from data gleaned on paid campaigns via third-party media and towards achieving a better understanding of consumers through their interactions on first-party sites.

Takeaways