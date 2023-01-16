Your selections:
Why marketers should look at values over demographics | WARC | The Feed
Why marketers should look at values over demographics
Behavioural research Demographic & socio-economic segmentation
The most important factor driving consumer behaviour is values, and marketers should reorient their practices to account for it.
Why it matters
If a brand value chimes with the consumers’ own values, they are more likely to be loyal to that brand, so marketers who understand the shifts in consumer behaviour based on recent events in health, social media and world economies will likely offer messaging and products that resonate with their target audience.
Takeaways
- Values form more than an insight because they are stable, they don’t change over one’s lifespan, and they are accurate.
- Unlike demographic measurement, value-graphic data offers metrics uniting groups around the things they feel strongly about.
- Value-based marketing and data collection are many times more impactful, effective and efficient than mere demographic data.
The big idea“The time is ripe to explore and implement practices that map human behaviour without stereotyping audience cohorts” – David Allison, founder of Valuegraphics.
