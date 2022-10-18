Why marketers need to understand sustainable pricing

Sustainability Pricing strategy

Sustainable pricing requires the development of new pricing structures that are smarter than the traditional method of simply putting up prices because the cost of raw materials has increased.



So says Fabien Cros, founder of Pricing for the Planet and Data-Driven Growth Advisor at Google. Writing for WARC, he explains how sustainable pricing can help organisations have a positive impact on the environment, while also meeting the needs of their customers and ensuring profitability.

Why it matters