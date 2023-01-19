Why data will once again reshape marketing in 2023 | WARC | The Feed

Data-driven marketing Using customer data

Irrespective of whether an organisation is traditional in origin or a digital native, the most forward-facing businesses will step up efforts to supercharge connections between their technology stack and marketing stack over the year ahead.

Amir Malik, managing director at Accenture Song, believes relevancy is key, and the only way to ensure relevancy is through unlocking the power of data and data partnerships. This includes mapping different formats, channels and platforms to target the right customer with the right message in the right place at the right time.