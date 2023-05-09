Why brands need to reimagine their categories | WARC | The Feed

Brand management Strategy

The events of the past few years have jolted marketers in every sector and, faced with increasing instability, all businesses need to re-examine established assumptions and certainties.

Why it matters

When the Covid-19 pandemic changed the way people meet – with video calls instead of taking planes to conferences – Zoom was effectively competing with Boeing. That’s the sort of radical shift in thinking that businesses have to embrace if they’re to navigate an uncertain future.

Takeaways