Why brands need to reimagine their categories | WARC | The Feed
09 May 2023
Why brands need to reimagine their categories
Brand management Strategy
The events of the past few years have jolted marketers in every sector and, faced with increasing instability, all businesses need to re-examine established assumptions and certainties.
Why it matters
When the Covid-19 pandemic changed the way people meet – with video calls instead of taking planes to conferences – Zoom was effectively competing with Boeing. That’s the sort of radical shift in thinking that businesses have to embrace if they’re to navigate an uncertain future.
Takeaways
