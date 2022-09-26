Home The Feed
Why brands’ need to address societal issues may be especially important in Brazil
26 September 2022
Environmental & social issues Brazil

In Brazil – where 84% of the population is grouped in the lower classes – the need for brands to engage in societal problems such as social disparity is paramount.

Why it matters

Brands can play a critical role in improving Brazilians’ lives through investment, messaging and products, and in turn brands can build relevance and engagement with consumers.

Takeaways

