Who are the women watching IPL
02 April 2021
IPL 2020 saw a 21% increase in the number of women watching, with most of them (60%) doing so because they love cricket as a sport, according to a new analysis of YouGov data by Brand Equity.

Why it matters 

Brands, both IPL advertisers/sponsors and those on the sidelines, need to be alert to shifting audience demographics. A growing female viewership opens up new opportunities for brands in categories not previously associated with the sport. Data from TAM suggests that IPL 2020 saw a 57% increase in ads targeting women.

Who is the female IPL fan?

  • She’s predominantly young (58% are aged 18-29) and single (51%).

  • Regionally, she’s more likely to be found in North/Central India (35%) or South India (32%).

  • Just over half (54%) said they watch most matches, while more than a quarter (28%) only watch their favourite team/players. 

Takeaway

Two thirds of women IPL viewers have a generally positive view of the ads they see – and that in turn is likely to influence their recall or perception of those brands.

Sourced from Brand Equity