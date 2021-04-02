Brand equity & strength Brand management Marketing in a recession

In a difficult economic climate, it can be easy to resort to cost cutting. But by focusing on resilience, customer experience and maintaining brand perception, brands can put themselves in the best position to weather the storm.

A product or service’s ability to remain in demand and profitable comes down to its commercial resilience. This, in turn, is driven by a brand’s strength, write Smyle’s Dax Callner and Amanda Alexander in a new article for WARC.

Why it matters