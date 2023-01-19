What’s in the metaverse for B2B marketers | WARC | The Feed

Marketing to B2B audiences Metaverse

Meta believes there are significant opportunities for B2B businesses in the metaverse, but first they need to understand how they can start using the new technology to reach, find and grow customers and build their brand.

Why it matters

B2B marketers have already been on a steep digital learning curve over the past couple of years and they now need to keep that momentum going as the metaverse rapidly develops – whether that’s done through their own experimentation or keeping abreast of the new use cases that are continually appearing.