What young APAC consumers want from beauty products | WARC | The Feed

What young APAC consumers want from beauty products
09 May 2024
Gen Z lifestyles & attitudes Cosmetics, beauty aids Skin care, sun protection

More than half of the world’s young people reside in the Asia Pacific region and there’s a rise in consumers seeking prevention rather than intervention from their health and beauty products. 

Why beauty matters

More young APAC consumers are seeking non-harmful, science-backed skin health products, and while they are focused on health and beauty, they are also choosing brands that allow them to express their individuality.

Takeaways
  • One trend is brands experimenting with makeup colours and products that adjust to changes in body temperature.
  • The growth of the medical device industry, which makes products for wound care and traumatic skin...

