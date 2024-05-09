What young APAC consumers want from beauty products | WARC | The Feed

Gen Z lifestyles & attitudes Cosmetics, beauty aids Skin care, sun protection

More than half of the world’s young people reside in the Asia Pacific region and there’s a rise in consumers seeking prevention rather than intervention from their health and beauty products.

Why beauty matters

More young APAC consumers are seeking non-harmful, science-backed skin health products, and while they are focused on health and beauty, they are also choosing brands that allow them to express their individuality.

Takeaways