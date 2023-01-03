What to watch in e-commerce and social commerce for 2023 | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
What to watch in e-commerce and social commerce for 2023
03 January 2023
Despite the economic downturn, many business will grow via e-commerce as technologies and algorithms evolve, but to what extent and how best to harness this will vary by product, category, and business sector.  

Why it matters 

After a boom during the pandemic, e-commerce transactions are returning to pre-pandemic levels. This means that brands will need to focus on the outstanding execution of marketing fundamentals to ensure digital shopping channels continue to thrive in more difficult times.

