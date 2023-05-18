What to expect from this year’s upfront | WARC | The Feed

Media & communications budgets TV & Connected TV planning & buying United States

The macroeconomic landscape and ongoing industry measurement debates are causing media agencies and advertisers to proceed with caution during this year’s US upfront, according to research from Advertiser Perceptions.

Why it matters

Every spring in the US, the upfront buying marketplace sees brands commit large sums of their video adspend for the coming year. And although brands say they are not betting as big during the upfront this year, the amount of money that will be spent is still considerable.

Takeaways