What to expect from this year’s upfront | WARC | The Feed
18 May 2023
What to expect from this year’s upfront
The macroeconomic landscape and ongoing industry measurement debates are causing media agencies and advertisers to proceed with caution during this year’s US upfront, according to research from Advertiser Perceptions.
Why it matters
Every spring in the US, the upfront buying marketplace sees brands commit large sums of their video adspend for the coming year. And although brands say they are not betting as big during the upfront this year, the amount of money that will be spent is still considerable.
Takeaways
