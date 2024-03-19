What does AI mean for the creator economy? | WARC | The Feed
What does AI mean for the creator economy?
Three in four marketers plan to increase investment in generative AI creator content this year, with two-thirds reallocating budget from other marketing channels, according to a new report* from global creator agency Billion Dollar Boy.
Key findings
- Marketers (75%) and creators (69%) overwhelmingly believe generative AI will positively disrupt the creator economy.
- Almost every marketer (92%) has commissioned generative AI creator content, while a similar proportion (91%) of creators have used generative AI to create content too.
- Support for generative AI stems from the belief that it will improve the quality (marketers 80%, creators 74%) and diversity (marketers 82%, creators 74%) of creative assets.
- Four in five (81%) creators report better engagement on their generative AI content.
- Creators overwhelmingly believe generative AI will alleviate their workload (79%) and accelerate content creation processes (82%).
What generative AI means for creators
As budgets shift towards them, most creators (78%) see an opportunity to use gen AI to increase their earnings. And marketers appear happy to go along with that: 63% say they are willing to pay more for creator content designed using generative AI compared to traditional creator content.
But the likelihood of more creators and more content will raise concerns about the quality of the output. There are also issues around transparent content labelling, a top two concern for marketers and consumers, but in the bottom two concerns of creators.
*AI as a Creative Muse: How Generative AI is Influencing the Creator Economy is based on insights from real world generative AI creator campaigns, expert analysis from industry thought leaders, and independent research canvassing opinion from 4,000 consumers, 1,000 content creators and 1,000 senior marketing decision makers across the US and UK.
Sourced from Billion Dollar Boy
