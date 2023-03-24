What ad talent wants | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
What ad talent wants
Many communications students now view careers, lifestyle and personal ethics as mutual in value, according to a study by the European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA).
EACA surveyed 200 students and 200 recruiters across Europe, in association with edcom (European Institute for Commercial Communications Education) and WARC. The subsequent whitepaper, The advertising industry: Should I stay or should I go?, finds that Generation Z has a distinctly different outlook on work than their predecessors, partly a consequence of their experiences during the pandemic.
Why it matters
Agencies recruiting staff face stiff competition from brands, tech/social media platforms, consultancies, the gaming industry and NGOs. So it’s important for them to understand how potential employees view the industry, to address misconceptions while highlighting the possibilities of a creative and flexible career, and to identify where they can make connections to attract the best new talent.
Takeaways
- Students have become accustomed to ‘blended’ learning and expect the same flexibility when they move into the workplace; many would like hybrid working arrangements.
- The top three types of employers that students are interested in are creative advertising, social media platforms and search providers – they believe these offer the best work/life balance.
- More than 75% of students said their view of the advertising industry has improved since they started their studies. They now see it as an intricate and broad field with many opportunities which only sometimes relies on creativity.
- LinkedIn, company websites and university networks are important avenues for job hunting.
Key quote
“There is no other industry where the power of ideas can influence and have a positive impact, at the same time, on brands, business agendas, citizens and consumer behaviours” – Christian de la Villehuchet, Global Chief Integration Officer at Havas and President of EACA.
Sourced from EACA
Email this content