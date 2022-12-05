We need to talk about brand-building advertising | WARC | The Feed

Long-term vs short-term effectiveness Brand management

Brand marketers need to (re)acquaint themselves with marketing theory and then build bridges from the theory into the day-to-day conversations they have with their agencies, says Twinings’ director of marketing excellence.

Why it matters

Brand-building advertising is becoming increasingly important in the current environment. But such advertising looks and feels very different from performance advertising, which is what many practitioners and business leaders may be more familiar with.