Warner Bros Discovery in multicurrency tests ahead of upfronts | WARC | The Feed
25 May 2023
Warner Bros Discovery in multicurrency tests ahead of upfronts
Warner Bros Discovery has tested a number of alternative currencies which should more accurately align with viewer habits, and plans to use them across its linear inventory and digital ‘advanced advertising solutions’ for the 2023/24 upfronts in the US.
The video-centric media company discussed its plans at the Advertising Research Foundation’s AUDIENCExSCIENCE conference in New York this April.
Why it matters
