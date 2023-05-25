Warner Bros Discovery in multicurrency tests ahead of upfronts | WARC | The Feed

TV & Connected TV planning & buying Media research theories & ideas Strategy

Warner Bros Discovery has tested a number of alternative currencies which should more accurately align with viewer habits, and plans to use them across its linear inventory and digital ‘advanced advertising solutions’ for the 2023/24 upfronts in the US.

The video-centric media company discussed its plans at the Advertising Research Foundation’s AUDIENCExSCIENCE conference in New York this April.

Why it matters