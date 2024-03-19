WARC Rankings 2024: Media 100 revealed | WARC | The Feed
WARC Rankings 2024: Media 100 revealed
Unilever and Dove are the number one advertiser and brand for Media, while Mindshare New York and WPP lead the media agency and holding group rankings in this year’s WARC Media 100.
Compiled by WARC Creative, helping companies deliver creative marketing that works, the annual Media 100 Ranking reflects the work that was awarded by the most important global and regional media shows in 2023.
The awards tracked are determined by a yearly global panel survey and in consultation with the WARC Rankings Advisory Board, and are compiled by applying WARC’s transparent and unbiased methodology.
Themes from the Media 100
“A number of this year’s top campaigns leveraged partnerships to engage and amplify its impact with audiences,” explains Amy Rodgers, Head of Content, WARC Creative.
“Second place campaign, ‘Pre Loved Island’, partnered with UK TV show Love Island to bring second hand clothes into the mainstream, while Argentine NGO Alma worked with footballer Leonardo Sigali to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. Dove’s ‘#TurnYourBack’ also partnered with 68 influencers, including Gabrielle Union, to drive its message of body positivity further.”
Leading the rankings
#1 Campaign for media: ‘Phone It In’ by PHD Auckland / Colenso BBDO Auckland for Skinny
Securing the top spot with a nearly 70-point lead is ‘Phone It In’ by PHD Auckland / Colenso BBDO Auckland for Skinny, a telecommunications provider in New Zealand. For this out-of-home campaign that doubled as a radio campaign, Skinny open-sourced 34 tailored radio scripts as OOH placements so anyone could record them on their mobile – for free. These then ran as radio ads for the brand.
#1 Advertiser for media: Unilever
Unilever remains in first place for the fifth year in a row, widening the gap between it and the other advertisers. Overall, 28 brands contributed to its points total, three of which were in the top 50: Dove, Boost India and Vaseline.
Esi Eggleston Bracey, Chief Growth and Marketing officer, says: “Five years of media excellence in a row! Thank you to our HUGELY talented teams and agency partners who continue to innovate in a dynamic media landscape, boosting our brands to standout in the marketplace.
“A massive congratulations to Dove for leading from the front. On our mission to broaden the narrow definition of beauty, the team successfully cuts through the noise, taps into culture and drives business impact.”
Mondelēz International and Anheuser Busch InBev have also maintained their positions ranked second and third respectively.
#1 Brand for media: Dove
The best performing brand for media is Dove, up from 8th place last year. Continuing to create campaigns focused on challenging traditional beauty standards, five of its campaigns are ranked in the top 100, three of which are in the top ten.
#1 Agency for media: Mindshare New York
Mindshare New York rose 31 places to top the agency ranking. 11 campaigns for a range of brands including Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, Vaseline, Tyson and Castrol, contributed to its points total, six of which ranked in the top 100.
#1 Network for media: PHD
After many years of steadily climbing the rankings, PHD Worldwide has risen one place to become the highest ranked network for the first time. The network had 20 agencies contribute to its points total, with seven of these ranking in the top 50.
Mindshare Worldwide rose from 4th place last year to take 2nd place, and EssenceMediacom takes 3rd place. While most of the top 10 networks maintained similar positions to last year, the most improved network is Havas Media Group, moving up five places to 7th. Serviceplan tops the independent networks for media, a position held since 2021.
#1 Holding Company for media: WPP
WPP has maintained its position at the top of the holding company ranking for seven consecutive years, with seven networks in the top 50, including three in the top five: Mindshare Worldwide ranked 2nd, EssenceMediacom in 3rd and Wavemaker in 5th.
#1 Country for creativity: USA
The USA remains in 1st place for the seventh year in a row as the most awarded country for media. More than a quarter of the campaigns in the top 100 ran in the US, three of which made the top 10 ‘#TurnYourBack’ and ‘Toxic Influence’ for Dove, as well as ‘Lunchabuild This!’ for Lunchables.
The UK and India also maintained 2nd and 3rd place positions, although the gap between the two has shrunk significantly. Argentina is ranked in the top 10 for the first time.
