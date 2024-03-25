WARC Rankings 2024: Effective 100 revealed | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
WARC Rankings 2024: Effective 100 revealed
McDonald’s, Cadbury and Ogilvy lead the Effective 100 rankings – the third and final release in the WARC rankings – and here’s how they stack up.
The WARC Effective 100 recognises the world’s most awarded campaigns and companies for effectiveness. Compiled by WARC Creative, the tracked awards are determined by a yearly global panel survey and in consultation with the WARC Rankings Advisory Board.
Get the full results
- The full WARC Effective 100, Creative 100 and Media 100 Rankings can be viewed in full here.
- For a limited time the WARC Effective 100 summary report is available to all here.
Leading the rankings
#1 Campaign for effectiveness: ‘Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad’ by Ogilvy Mumbai / Wavemaker Mumbai for Cadbury
The most effective campaign of 2023 was ‘Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad’, created by Ogily Mumbai and Wavemaker Mumbai for Cadbury. The confectionary company increased sales of its Celebrations product by 35% during Diwali, with an interactive, geo-targeted campaign that made Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan the ambassador for small, local stores.
#1 Creative agency for effectiveness: Leo Burnett, Dubai
After ranking for the first time last year at #26, Leo Burnett Dubai has stormed up the list to secure first place this year. The agency’s best performing campaign was ‘The Homecoming’ for Home Centre, which ranked ninth and was among four other campaigns that ranked in the top 100.
#1 Media agency for effectiveness: Mindshare New York
For the first time, Mindshare New York is crowned the most effective media agency in the WARC Rankings, up from second place last year. This success is largely attributed to its campaigns for Unilever brands, the most successful being ‘See My Skin’ for Vaseline, which ranked seventh.
#1 Network for effectiveness: Ogilvy
Ogilvy has retained its top position as the best performing network for effectiveness. The network has 11 campaigns in the top 100, including the #1 campaign ‘Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad’. It also has eight agencies in the creative agency ranking.
#1 Holding Company for effectiveness: Omnicom Group
After five years of being the runner-up in the holding company table, Omnicom Group has moved up one place to become the most effective holding company this year with 13 creative agencies and 15 media agencies in the top 50.
#1 Brand for effectiveness: McDonald’s
McDonald’s tops the effectiveness ranking for the fifth year in a row. The fast food brand has three campaigns in the top 100, including ‘Famous Orders’ which has ranked third for the second year in a row. In total, it had 40 campaigns contributing to its points total in the full rankings database, across 23 different countries.
#1 Advertiser for effectiveness: Anheuser-Busch InBev
Anheuser Busch InBev is the highest ranked advertiser for effectiveness for the third year in a row. Thirty-two brands contributed to its points total, five of which ranked in the top 50.
Unilever moves up to claim second place with three brands ranked: Dove, Vaseline and Hellmann's. McDonald’s is in third place. The most improved advertiser is The Coca-Cola Company, rising 10 places to seventh. While only one of its campaigns ranked in the top 100, it won awards for 22 campaigns in total.
#1 Country for effectiveness: USA
The USA remains the most awarded country for effectiveness, with 24 campaigns in the top 100. India has risen to second place with seven campaigns ranked. Brazil moves up three places to rank third. Argentina and New Zealand are the most improved countries, both rising 11 places to seventh and eighth respectively.
Email this content