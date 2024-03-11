WARC Rankings 2024: Creative 100 revealed | WARC | The Feed
WARC Rankings 2024: Creative 100 revealed
Burger King remains the number one brand for Creativity, while BETC Paris is the most creative individual agency, as Ogilvy leads the networks and WPP leads the holding groups in this year’s WARC Creative 100.
Compiled by WARC Creative, the annual Creative 100 Ranking reflects the work that was awarded by the most important global and regional creative shows in 2023. The awards tracked are determined by a yearly global panel survey and in consultation with the WARC Rankings Advisory Board.
Get the full results
- For a limited time the WARC Creative 100 summary report is available to all here.
- WARC Creative members can read the summary report here.
- WARC members can find the full WARC Creative 100 Rankings here. The campaigns, case studies, credits and summary reports are available to WARC Creative members.
- The WARC Media 100 will be announced on 19 March and the WARC Effective 100 on 25 March.
Themes from the Creative rankings
“The creative use of digital technology is prevalent in this year’s Creative 100, used in ‘The First Digital Nation’ for Government Of Tuvalu, ‘McEnroe vs McEnroe’ for Michelob Ultra, and ‘Backup Ukraine’ for Polycam / UNESCO among others,” explains Amy Rodgers, Head of Content, WARC Creative.
“Women’s rights were a dominant purpose for many of the campaigns at the top of the Ranking, such as the #1 ranked campaign ‘Morning After Island’ and ‘Knock Knock Knock’, ranked 4th, for the Korean National Police Agency”.
Leading the rankings
#1 Campaign for creativity: Morning After Island by Ogilvy Tegucigalpa for Grupo Estratégico PAE
The most creatively celebrated campaign of 2023 was ‘Morning After Island’ for Honduran non-governmental organisation Grupo Estratégico PAE. Ogilvy Tegucigalpa created a physical activation and social media campaign to overturn a national ban on emergency contraception.
“Seeing ‘Morning After Island’ rank as the most awarded creative campaign of the year, is a testament to the resilience of our team in Honduras and proof that creativity has no bounds,” says Liz Taylor, Global Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy, in a statement.
#1 Agency for creativity: BETC Paris
After gradually climbing the Creative agencies ranking since 2019, BETC Paris have secured the top place for the first time. With three campaigns in the top 100, for Women in Games, Duolingo and Canal+, the Havas Creative Group agency accrued a winning margin of more than 100 points.
#1 Network for creativity: Ogilvy
Ogilvy was the most awarded network for the fourth year in a row, with 37 offices contributing to its total and 9 in the top 50, including five DAVID offices. The network was also responsible for 12 of the top 100 campaigns this year.
#1 Holding Company for creativity: WPP
WPP maintained its position at the top of the holding company ranking with three networks in the top 50, including 1st and 3rd ranked networks, Ogilvy and VML.
#1 Brand for creativity: Burger King
For the sixth year in a row, Burger King tops the brand ranking for creativity. Despite only having one campaign in the top 100 (Burger Glitch), the quick-service restaurant collected its points through a total of 26 awarded campaigns in the full data set.
#1 Advertiser for creativity: Anheuser-Busch InBev
For the third year running, AB InBev tops the advertiser ranking. The alcoholic drinks brand owner had seven campaigns in the top 100 creative campaigns, and four brands in the top 50 brands ranking.
#1 Country for creativity: USA
The USA retains its 1st place as the most awarded country for creativity – a rank it has held since 2006 (when the Creative 100 was the Gunn Report). However, for the first time in 10 years, the UK has dropped out of 2nd place, beaten by France by a small margin of points.
