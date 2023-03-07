WARC Rankings 2023: Creative 100 revealed | WARC | The Feed
WARC Rankings 2023: Creative 100 revealed
Burger King is the number one brand for creativity, while WPP tops the holding company rankings, Ogilvy leads the networks, and Publicis Milan is the most creative individual agency in this year’s WARC Creative 100.
The WARC Creative 100, an independent global benchmark celebrating marketing’s creative excellence, is produced by combining the results of the industry’s most important global and regional creative award shows of 2022. A strong theme of promoting societal concerns through creativity is evident across the top campaigns.
#1 Campaign for creativity: The Lost Class for Change The Ref by Leo Burnett Chicago
The most creatively celebrated campaign of 2022 is ‘The Lost Class’ for Change The Ref, created by Leo Burnett Chicago to raise awareness about mass shootings. A ceremony was held for the 3,044 high school students in the US who didn't graduate in 2021 due to tragically losing their lives to gun violence.
#1 Agency for creativity: Publicis Milan
Publicis Milan tops the table for the second year in a row with four campaigns for Heineken and one for Bottega Veneta among the top 100 campaigns.
Area 23, New York, jumped from 32nd last year to claim second place with four campaigns in the top 100 for a variety of brands covering different product categories. BETC Paris is in third place with three campaigns in the top 50.
#1 Network for creativity: Ogilvy
Ogilvy was the most awarded network for the third year in a row, with 40 different agencies contributing to its total, including five agencies in the top 50. Furthermore, it was responsible for 10 of the top 100 campaigns.
DDB Worldwide moves up one place to claim second position with four agencies in the top 50 and seven campaigns in the top 100. FCB, in third, is up from sixth, also with four agencies and nine campaigns ranked.
#1 Holding company for creativity: WPP
Up from second position last year, WPP returned to the top of the holding company table with seven networks in the top 50 and two networks in the top 10: Ogilvy and VMLY&R.
#1 Brand for creativity: Burger King
For the fifth year in a row, Burger King tops the brand table. It has four campaigns ranked in the top 100 by three different agencies; the joint highest of any brand alongside Heineken, in second place, which also had four campaigns ranked. Google climbs up from 31st last year to claim third place.
#1 Advertiser for creativity: AB InBev
After topping the advertiser table for the first time last year, Anheuser-Busch InBev remains in first position. The brewing giant has three brands in the top 50: Corona, Michelob Ultra and Budweiser, and four campaigns in the top 100.
Unilever and Restaurant Brands International swap places this year, with the multinational consumer goods company moving up to second place and the fast food company moving down to third place.
#1 Country for creativity: USA
The top five ranking countries remain the same as last year, with the US and UK maintaining their positions for the past nine years. India is the most improved country, climbing from 23rd to seventh.
WARC says
“In an industry that sometimes struggles to defend its place in the C-suite, the rankings offer an opportunity for marketers to reflect on the best campaigns in the business and to review the impact their own work has on their brands” – Amy Rodgers, Head of WARC Creative.
The WARC Creative 100 Ranking can be viewed in full here. It includes the world’s top 100 awarded campaigns for creativity, top 50 creative agencies, agency networks, brands, advertisers, countries and top holding companies. The campaigns, case studies, credits and subsequent insights reports are available to WARC Rankings subscribers.
The WARC Media 100 will be announced on 14 March and the WARC Effective 100 on 21 March.
