WARC Awards for MENA Strategy 2022: Juries announced
06 July 2022
Middle East & North Africa (general region)

The WARC Awards for MENA Strategy jury includes experts from Procter & Gamble, Google, and Snap, as well as leading agencies such as Insignia, FP7 McCann, Grey Group, VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson – chair of the jury will be Lianne Braganza, CMO for MEA at Cigna.

Since 2017 the Awards have sought out the smartest strategy from the region and across disciplines. The jury will award a Grand Prix as well as Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades. Entries can be submitted until 21 September 2022. More information about the Awards and how to enter is available here. Entry is, as always, free.

The full jury:

  • Lianne Braganza, Chief Marketing Officer, MEA, Cigna - Jury Chair
  • Remie Abdo, Brand Building & Integrated Communication Director, P&G, UAE
  • Tala Arakji, Strategy Director, FP7 McCann, UAE
  • Vishal Badiani, Regional Creative Strategy Manager, Snap, UAE
  • Mongi Bhouri, Strategic Planner, Digitas Dubai, UAE
  • Ali Cheikhali, Creative Strategy Lead, Google Creative Works, Google, UAE
  • Mona Hassanie, Strategy Director, Wunderman Thompson, UAE
  • Fabio Medeiros, Head of Strategy, VMLY&R COMMERCE, UAE
  • Maria Parsons, Head of Strategy, Grey Group, Qatar 
  • Matthew Turner, Strategy Director, Insignia Worldwide, UAE

The WARC Awards

The WARC Awards for MENA Strategy are part of a suite of WARC Awards, which also include the global WARC Awards for Effectiveness, and two other regional competitions – the newly launched WARC Awards for Effectiveness, North America Edition and the WARC Awards for Asia Strategy.

