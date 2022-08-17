E-commerce & mobile retail India

With India’s quick commerce market expected to witness 15x growth by 2025, Wunderman Thompson’s Manoj Mansukhani examines the challenges that companies have to overcome when building up their brands.

Why it matters

Providing a consistent experience will ensure customer loyalty but it requires a good understanding of each neighbourhood’s needs, a strong delivery network, investments in tech and data and adopting sustainable business practices.

Takeaways