Your selections:
Volvo makes an impact with its sustainable message | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
15 December 2022
Volvo makes an impact with its sustainable message
Sustainability Creativity & effectiveness
Automaker Volvo believes that it is not only possible but vital to be truly creative and on-brand while also pushing a sustainability message – a combination it considers far more effective.
Why it matters
Advertising that focuses on the environment can be very worthy but end up looking like wallpaper. Research from Ipsos has shown that while consumers are generally open to sustainable choices, the advertising to promote these tends to be less impactful than other types of communication.
Takeaways
Email this content