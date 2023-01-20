Valuegraphics can drive lasting customer loyalty | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
20 January 2023
Valuegraphics can drive lasting customer loyalty
Rather than focus on demographic segmentation, marketers should look at value-connected cohorts which are similar to each other and more targetable.

Why it matters

Value-based marketing measures customer interest, loyalty and retention through the metrics of values. The result is more accurate and intuitive data for more precise targeting, to better serve customers, improve retention and extend reach when introducing new products.

Takeaways

