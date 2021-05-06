Home The Feed
TV and takeaways get UK consumers through lockdown
06 May 2021
TV and takeaways get UK consumers through lockdown
Restaurants & takeaways TV & Connected TV audiences United Kingdom

People turned to TV and takeaways to a greater extent in lockdown 2021 than they did during the first lockdown in 2020, IPA TouchPoints 2021 data reveals. 

Key findings

  • Compared to pre-lockdown 2020, time spent watching any form of TV rose 14% in the first lockdown in 2020 and 17% in lockdown 2021 (to an average 4hrs 29 minutes per day). 

  • Compared against pre-lockdown 2020, the number of people ordering takeaways or food deliveries during the first lockdown in 2020 rose 5.5%, but leapt by 45% in lockdown 2021.

  • Two thirds (66%) of TV and video viewing during lockdown 2021 was live or recorded; this rises to 89% for over 55s but just 27% amongst 15-34s.

  • Other video (shorter and longer online video) took a 19% share of all TV and video viewing for 15-34s compared to 7% for all adults and just 1% for over 55s.

  • Paid-for on-demand video was up to a 40% share for 15-34s compared to 5% for over 55s (19% for all adults).

  • The popularity of TikTok soared for 15-24 year-olds, reaching 43% of them, up significantly from 13% in pre-lockdown 2020 and 30% in the first 2020 lockdown.

Final thought

“These latest figures … reveal interesting insights into how some good intentions from the first lockdown perhaps slipped into bad habits in lockdown 2021, as we grew increasingly weary and less communicative” – Belinda Beeftink, Research Director at IPA.

Sourced from IPA