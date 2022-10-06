Influencers, KOLs Social media planning & buying

The pandemic-driven push to digital has been well documented and influencers/creators have responded accordingly, but brands haven’t always been so quick to adapt to what those creators are doing.

Why it matters

Good creators have their finger on the pulse and change their approach as they respond to what their followers want. By connecting with relevant creators and bringing them in to inform their strategy, brands are better able to keep up to date in a fast-changing environment.

Takeaways