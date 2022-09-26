Home The Feed
Travel brands inch back from a hellish summer
26 September 2022
Airlines Brand trust

With post-COVID demand booming in the travel category, many providers were caught off guard after pandemic-era cutbacks came back to bite. Customer experience was miserable for travellers over the Northern summer and now brands need to win back trust ahead of the holiday travel season, writes John Brash, CEO and Founder at Brash.

Context 

