Top-quality creative quadruples your profit | WARC | The Feed

Top-quality creative quadruples your profit
High-quality creative drives more than four times as much profit as low-quality creative, according to a new research collaboration between WARC and Kantar.
Why it matters
The research shows that both short-term and long-term metrics of creative quality drive ROI, but the long-term component correlates more strongly with profit ROI. This reinforces the need for both long-term and short-term elements across ads within a campaign, regardless of immediate objectives.
The report provides more evidence for the link between creativity and effectiveness (which is important validation for our creative commitment scoring). WARC Subscribers can read it here.
Data
Its findings are based on WARC's database of profit ROI figures from award entrants and winners globally, and Kantar's Link database of ad effectiveness metrics from short-term sales to long-term brand equity. This report is the first time both databases have been analysed together.
Takeaways
- With the long-term component of creative quality explaining more of the increase in profit ROI, build components into all of your advertising that can work to benefit building future brand demand, regardless of singular objectives.
- Strong ads tend to depict products, product demonstrations, and early branding.
- For young brands, building your own branding devices into your advertising can be a powerful way to begin to establish your own brand.
Key quote
“Unsupported brands face vulnerability, and the leap of faith that is advertising needs more support now than ever before” – Duncan Southgate, Senior Director, Creative and Media Solutions, Insights Division, Kantar.
