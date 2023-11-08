Toolkit: How marketers will use AI in 2024 | WARC | The Feed
Toolkit: How marketers will use AI in 2024
The vast majority of marketers are planning to engage with generative AI tools, according to research in the Marketer’s Toolkit 2024, as artificial intelligence proliferates ever more into day-to-day applications.
Over half (58%) of respondents to the Marketer’s Toolkit survey report feeling “cautiously progressive” on the technology, as they use new AI tools to experiment with creative development and asset creation. Unlocking the potential of Gen AI is one of the five themes in the 2024 Toolkit.
Why AI matters
AI is the biggest technology story of the past year and, with the leap into generative AI thanks to the debut of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, it could well become the defining technology of this decade. For marketing, there are as many potential rewards as there are pitfalls. The Toolkit goes deep on the areas in which marketers and agencies are experimenting.
Top three usages
According to the survey, marketers are planning to test or use generative AI for the following functions:
- Copywriting
- Summarising big texts
- Competitor and category analysis
It’s not simple
Despite the many opportunities that AI offers, text and image-generating systems are not solely the preserve of creative professionals. The internet is likely to become murkier, more complex and much less certain about what is true and what is not. Transparency is key.
