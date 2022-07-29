Home The Feed
To boost sales of electric vehicles, normalize their usage
29 July 2022
To boost sales of electric vehicles, normalize their usage
Brand activism Sustainability Environmental & social issues

Though early adopters have successfully incorporated electric vehicles (EVs) into their lives, marketers must now look to the wider population, and counter their hesitancy in the face of uncertain conditions in order to push EVs into the mainstream.

Why it matters

Get a demo Sign in