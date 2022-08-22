You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
TikTok’s adapting role in the marketing machine
Amid privacy-changes at a platform level, TikTok is seeing a lot of spend going its way – a new report suggests that though the ultra-short video platform remains a cheap way to reach a lot of eyeballs, many are left trying to work out what it’s for.
Why it matters
There’s always a new thing. Once, that new thing was TikTok, and it was a kind of niche, Gen-z trend. Now, having been around for years, best practices are emerging and evidence of ad effectiveness among the reports of its extremely high levels of daily engagement. The Business of Fashion’s report into its uses for brands suggests that experiences are various, complex, and sometimes a little disappointing.
The details
Meta-owned Instagram has been the dominant platform of the fashion industry now, but its relentless pursuit of Reels, its TikTok copycat, suggests that short-form videos are here to stay across the platforms.
Driving the story is the financial reality for some brands that goes against the grain of TikTok’s obvious cultural impact. Brands that spoke to BoF noted that despite the platform’s popularity it still struggles to meet the returns seen on Meta’s platforms.
Numbers
This is based on research from the analytics firm Measured, whose numbers report the following CPMs (cost per thousand impressions):
- $14.12 on Meta platforms
- $9.46 on TikTok.
But while it is more expensive to advertise through Meta, the returns on that investment tend to be higher. Over the course of a month, brands that spent $1 on each would expect to see median returns of
- $1.56 on Meta platforms
- $0.52 on TikTok
Ultimately, this is a lot less than some brands have grown used to.
Upshot
In part, it’s a story about a platform that is still maturing, compared to the advertising behemoth that is Facebook, with ad systems and platforms that it has been building over the last decade.
It is also about the marketers themselves, especially in smaller companies where a certain amount of budget for awareness alone is much less common, who are adapting to a constantly changing platform. It’s also a useful, if common, reminder that there is no such thing as a magic bullet platform; the mix matters.
Sourced from Business of Fashion, WARC
Global TV media costs surge almost a third post-pandemic
Global TV media costs surge almost a third post-pandemic
Media inflation is driving up the cost of advertising across channels, with TV most affected, according to an analysis by WARC Media.
TV costs are rising fast
The latest Global Ad Trends* report, The rising cost of incremental reach, finds that, globally, TV CPMs (cost per thousand) have increased 31.2% since 2019 – the steepest incline in more than two decades – and are up 9.9% year-on-year in 2022.
The trend is especially pronounced in the US, where TV CPMs are forecast to reach $73.14 in 2022, an increase of 40.0% on pre-COVID costs.
For some categories the impact is heightened. According to WARC Media data, advertisers in the food category spent on average 79.8% of their budgets on TV in 2019, and in the automotive category, 67.7%. If they were to have maintained that same level of investment, by 2021 the volume of impressions would have decreased by 18 percentage points.
Digital media costs are increasing too
This twin trend of declining linear television viewership and rising TV media costs is encouraging advertisers to look elsewhere for incremental reach, but price pressure is being felt across the online media landscape.
Paid social CPMs increased by 33% between 2019 and 2021 (source: Skai) and the growing popularity of retail media formats is pushing up the cost of advertising on platforms like Amazon.
Channels such as broadcaster video on-demand (BVOD) provide an alternative source of incremental reach. However, over-the-top (OTT or streamed video) ad costs are rising too: inflation in advanced TV formats in the US is forecast to reach 9.9% in 2022, as per World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) figures.
Relative bargains can still be found in channels like radio
The pursuit of incremental reach has generally focused on digital audio-visual channels, as they offer a more straightforward transition from television. In comparison, offline channels are often under-utilised, despite not having witnessed the same levels of price inflation since 2019.
In Australia, the cost of radio media in 2022 remains 1.1% below pre-pandemic levels, while prices in the US are largely unchanged three years on.
A similar picture emerges in out-of-home (OOH), incorporating both static and digital panels: in the UK, outdoor ad prices are 3.1% lower than before COVID-19, while, in the US, OOH remains 5.8% cheaper than it was in 2019.
Key quote
“As the global economy teeters on the brink of an inflationary recession, media costs may experience further volatility. Nonetheless, non-video channels are worth consideration if they are right for the audience” – Alex Brownsell, Head of Content, WARC Media.
*Global Ad Trends is a bi-monthly report which draws on WARC’s dataset of advertising and media intelligence to take a holistic view on current industry developments. A complimentary sample report of WARC Global Ad Trends: The rising cost of incremental reach is available here.
Sourced from WARC Media
WARC Adspend outlook 2022/23: what you need to know
WARC Adspend outlook 2022/23: what you need to know
Ad spend around the globe will rise 8.3% in 2022, before slowing significantly in 2023 – in a major new report, WARC downgrades expectations for global ad market growth by $90bn in the face of a wider economic slowdown.
These are the figures presented in WARC’s Ad spend Outlook 2022/23: Impacts of The Economic Slowdown. You can read a sample here. WARC Media subscribers can access the full report here.
What you need to know
- Global ad spend is set to reach $880.9bn this year – a rise of 8.3% or $67.3bn
This is largely down to cyclical boosts from major events like the US midterm elections and the men’s FIFA World Cup, both taking place in November, which will animate H2 growth. Big brands appear to plan to sustain their spend.
- Growth to slow significantly to just 2.6% in 2023
The new projections, based on data from 100 ad markets worldwide, amount to a downgrade of 4.3 percentage points (pp) to 2022 growth and 5.7pp to 2023’s prospects, compared to WARC’s previous global forecast in December 2021 – a reduction of close to $90bn in potential growth over the two years.
- Social media’s $40bn shortfall amid slowing growth
WARC expects the impact of Apple’s privacy measures on social media companies that rely on cross-site tracking will be in the region of a $40bn hit to their bottom lines over the course of this and the coming year. Most are expected to see far less growth than they are used to over the forecast period. Overall, social is expected to rise 11.5% (compared to +47.1% in 2021) in 2022 before cooling to just 5.2% - its slowest ever period of growth.
YouTube’s fortunes have also proven vulnerable to privacy changes on Apple devices; WARC believes that YouTube’s advertising revenue will rise 7.3% this year (compared to +45.9% in 2021), but that its growth will then ease to 5.6% in 2023.
- Investment keeps coming
Just four of the 18 product sectors that WARC monitors are expected to cut ad spend in 2023, but the profile and rate of the cuts is interesting: transport & tourism (-0.4%), alcoholic drinks (-1.1%), financial services (-4.5%) and automotive (-12.4%). So where is the above shortfall coming from? Small and medium sized businesses are big spenders on social advertising, and as they are hit hard they will struggle to spend.
- AVOD market heats up as streaming becomes war of attrition
Advertising spend in the video streaming sector is set to grow faster than the total ad market this year (+8.4%) and next year (+7.0%). The advertising-funded video on demand (AVOD) sector – including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube – is expected to rise 8.0% this year and then a further 7.6% in 2023 to reach a value of almost $65bn.
Broadcaster-owned streamers are also set to grow their advertising income this year (+9.7%) and next (+5.2%), but from a far lower base (reaching $18.5bn in 2023). Linear TV, meanwhile, will grow by 3.6% to $180bn (20.4% of all advertising spend) but the market is then on course to record a 4.5% loss in the absence of these events next year.
In context
This is all in the broader context of inflation’s effect on consumers– see WARC’s Economic slowdown and inflation hub for our full coverage – and which is expected to worsen over coming months. Its effects will not be equally distributed however, with high earners expected to remain positive.
In order to capture that demand, technology & electronics (+11.5% in 2023), pharma & healthcare (+7.5%) and household & domestic (+6.5%) are expected to post healthy increases in advertising investment.
Comment
“With the growth rate of global output now set to halve and acute supply-side pressures fanning inflation, the economic slowdown has removed close to $90bn from global ad market growth prospects this year and next”, says James McDonald, Director of Data, Intelligence & Forecasting, WARC.
“Yet brands are still spending as the Covid recovery continues, and global ad trade remains on course to top $1trn in value by 2025. Platforms with rich sources of first-party data – most notably Amazon, Google and Apple – are well placed to weather future headwinds by offering measured performance in a climate where return on investment becomes paramount.”
Sourced from WARC Media
Brand in action: How Zepto plans to change India’s consumer habits
Brand in action: How Zepto plans to change India’s consumer habits
Zepto is an Indian quick-delivery grocery player looking to change consumer habits and chief marketing officer Amritansu Nanda speaks to WARC India Editor Biprorshee Das about how in the long term, customer satisfaction will be more important than delivery time.
Key insights
- Quick commerce can be a lifestyle enabler as many people do not want to be forced to go grocery shopping.
- If done properly, consumers do not need to pay a premium for quick delivery because of cost efficiencies and flawless execution.
- Grocery is a habitual category and the challenge is to educate customers on the many spaces for quick commerce to play a role.
How Mars uses attention testing to create more effective ads
Mars, the food company, has identified attention, emotional load and viewability as core metrics of success for its advertising creative.
Why it matters
Creative has a key role in driving advertising impact, and is increasingly a blend of art and science. More specifically, research techniques which monitor eye movement and facial expressions can help brands understand even subtle shifts in a consumer’s response.
Takeaways
As consumers globally trade down, where’s spend going?
As consumers globally trade down, where’s spend going?
Globally, people are buying less, or less frequently, and shifting their expenditure patterns in the face of rising inflation; new research from management consultancy McKinsey, among others, indicates where that spend is going.
Why it matters
Across the world, predicted trade-downs are beginning to occur as inflation bites. New research is starting to uncover exactly how consumer behaviour is changing, creating a major opportunity for new brands and a threat to existing brands – though both should be aware of the rise of private label, too.
While a lot of the pricing advice leans on brand propositions and technological fixes, the bottom line (ironically) is that price-gouging should be avoided for long-term benefit, with brands instead working closely with retailers to provide better value for consumers and exploring customer-centric examples from around the world.
A shift in spending
A telling chart (credit here to Accenture Song’s Shane O’Leary, who drew our attention to it) from McKinsey reflects the attitudes of 1,000 respondents from five major European economies:
- A staggering 93% have felt price rises for commonly-purchased goods.
- Rising prices are a concern for 53% of people across the continent (the UK leads here, with 67% of respondents concerned about this issue).
- “69 percent of shoppers chose a lower-cost or private-label brand in April; this figure has now risen to 73 percent,” the report states.
Where's the money going?
- Effectively, people are putting their long-term financial health on ice as savings take a far bigger hit than non-food discretionary spending.
- The latter has seen a net expenditure change of just –2 in the face of huge rises for energy (+49), transport and gasoline (+41) and food (+41).
- Savings are the component of people’s finances that lose out as a result, with a drop of –40.
Around the world
- The lipstick effect, which argues that consumers often spend on smaller luxuries and indulgences in periods of economic stress, is a well-known piece of economic lore. But it doesn’t necessarily apply to branded lipstick.
- In the US, Marketing Brew highlights the example of cosmetics retailers like e.l.f. Cosmetics, where private-label products boosted the firm’s revenues beyond forecasts as a result of consumers trading down from higher-priced branded options.
- In Asia, inflation is also squeezing wallets across the region, meaning essential categories are likely to be bought in either smaller quantities or less frequently. However, the tilt towards private label appears slightly less prevalent, according to an Asia-focused McKinsey study, even if value is the key driver for consumers trying a new brand.
Sourced from McKinsey, WARC, Marketing Brew, Straits Times
Shifting perspectives on influencer marketing across the funnel
Shifting perspectives on influencer marketing across the funnel
Aligning marketers and influencers – new research co-authored by WARC and impact.com – offers an analysis of influencer marketing, exploring how both sides agree and disagree in their perspectives on how to create truly effective partnerships.
Why it matters
Changes in technology, consumer behaviour and online shopping – mainly brought about by the pandemic – have had a nuanced impact on the buyer journey. The marketing funnel has changed as consumers are adapting how they discover brands and how they decide what to buy. It’s here that the trust, authenticity and engagement with consumers which influencers can offer, provide a wealth of opportunity for brands. Based on a survey of more than 400 marketers and 400 influencers, this white paper reveals differing perceptions about influencer marketing and show routes to alignment for more prosperous partnerships.
Takeaways
- Increasing marketing spend, social media trends, cultural shifts, and industry innovation are all creating new opportunities within influencer marketing.
- Content creators offer authentic relationships allowing deeper connections with customers, while outside agencies provide coordination and measurement, and safeguard brand fit.
- The trust and positive emotional response that influencers deliver has been linked to purchase intent. and this complements performance-based tactics with brand engagement higher up the funnel.
- Influencer remuneration should be aligned with the brand’s business outcomes. The dissonance between marketer focus on outcomes and influencer focus on authentic content can be resolved by better bringing the two parties together on measurement.
The big idea
Marketers and influencers both align and differ in what makes a successful partnership. When done right, influencer marketing can play to the advantage of the brand, the influencer and, crucially, the consumer as they enjoy the benefits of greater trust and reassurance within their buyer’s journey. Therefore, the marketer-influencer relationship is one where it is well worth seeking alignment and enlightenment.
Innovation delivers media efficiencies for Estée Lauder
Innovation delivers media efficiencies for Estée Lauder
Estée Lauder, the beauty company, believes that powerful innovation can lead to greater media efficiencies by stimulating higher levels of earned coverage that work alongside its paid-for advertising.
Why it matters
Innovation is a vital source of “new news” that can support advertising which captures the interest of consumers. At the same time, it can secure editorial interest from media outlets, providing an uplift on key metrics like reach.
Takeaways
- Fabrizio Freda, Estée Lauder’s chief executive, suggested that its innovation efforts are often “strongly supported” by paid media.
- “Our advertising in total is increasing in fiscal year 2022 in absolute level … Some part of it is guiding innovation and the innovation results,” he said on an investor earnings call.
- At the same time, he said, products like its MACStack mascara – allowing users to “stack” layers for differentiated volume and length – benefit from organic media interest.
- “A lot of our innovation is attracting earned media value in a fantastic way,” said Freda. “So, it’s not only paid media, but it’s also earned media that is attached to high-quality innovation.”
- This outcome, he reported, means that “high-quality innovation is also efficient from the spending standpoint, [and] from a media standpoint,” as well as supporting higher prices.
Sourced from SeekingAlpha
Will Singapore’s communication landscape change after end of 377A?
Will Singapore’s communication landscape change after end of 377A?
Singapore will repeal a 1930s colonial law that considered gay-sex to be a criminal offence in the country; while LGBTQ activists celebrate “a win for humanity,” it is a step in what will be a long way to equality, and, for a media audience, equal representation.
Why it matters
There is progress but not without caveats. It’s deeply unlikely that advertising on mass-market TV will suddenly start to feature gay narratives, given a continued emphasis from the government on marriage as a heterosexual institution, especially when depicted in advertising.
Still, some observers note how international companies have helped further LGBT rights – to an extent – in Singapore, and while more support will likely be welcome, it is crucial that brands avoid ‘pinkwashing’.
What’s going on
The announcement, made by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during National Day celebrations on Sunday evening, is a reversal of the government’s previous position of retaining the law but without enforcement.
But this is far from a sweeping liberalisation. The PM emphasised the government’s continued preference for heterosexual marriages, which are likely to be further encoded in law, a move that many observers believe could create barriers to the legalisation of gay marriage in future.
Moreover, he indicated that most Singaporeans don’t want a “drastic shift,” and that many expressions of the country’s public sector – housing, education, adoption, and advertising policy – will continue to adhere to the traditional definition of marriage.
Changing tides
While Singapore’s society is relatively conservative, the change – which was not without bitter resistance from religious conservatives – underlines how “gay people are now better accepted in Singapore, especially among younger Singaporeans,” said Lee, in line “with current social mores”. He added that he hoped it would provide relief to gay Singaporeans.
Broadly, however, industry commentary, gathered here by Campaign Asia, notes how business, especially many of the large multinational businesses that are attracted to Singapore, are more liberal in their attitudes to LGBTQ rights. Activists are wary that though this is one barrier removed, this is not the end of the story.
Sourced from the BBC, Campaign
Consumer necessity or delight? The q-commerce question in India
Quick commerce is already becoming a habit among affluent consumers in India’s metro cities, but multiple players and low customer loyalty are limiting opportunities to scale up; Kantar’s Soumi Mukherjee and Arnab Dutta explore the options.
Why it matters
As it will be difficult to scale up quick commerce beyond affluent consumers in the top Indian cities, marketers should design strategies to grow q-commerce as a metro phenomenon, where the speed and delight of the model will stand out.
Takeaways
South Korea’s young abandon Facebook
South Korea’s young abandon Facebook
Facebook’s monthly average user numbers are dropping sharply in South Korea, largely a consequence of younger users quitting the platform.
What’s happening
The number of monthly average users of the social platform have declined by more than 25% over the past two years, according to figures from data tracker IGAworks, cited by Yonhap. Reports suggest that those in their teens and twenties are migrating to Instagram, and that more users are complaining about the ads on the platform.
The details
- The July 2022 MAU total (based on data from mobile app stores) stood at 11.09 million, a steady decline from 13.34 million in July 2021 and from 14.87 million in May 2020.
- Separate data from the Korea Information Society Development Institute indicate that 27% of 25-38 year olds used Facebook in 2021, compared to 49% in 2017.
- Also from 2021, the most-used social platforms in South Korea were YouTube (85.9% penetration rate), followed by KakaoTalk (80.1%), Instagram (57.5%), and Facebook (55.4%).
The metaverse isn’t (yet) the answer
While most South Koreans over the age of 14 are aware of the term ‘metaverse’, just 10% of a new survey had actually used a metaverse platform – and few of them were satisfied by the experience, citing a lack of content and service instability as issues.
Sourced from Yonhap, Korea Bizwire, Inquivix
‘MROI’ informs Etsy’s marketing strategy
‘MROI’ informs Etsy’s marketing strategy
Etsy, the online marketplace, relies on a dynamic “MROI” approach to marketing to ensure its return on investment is hitting benchmarks right down to the “last marginal dollar”.
Why it matters
Measuring return on investment is a complex task, with both short- and long-term components. With a growing number of tools and solutions available to help brands understand the instant impact of their expenditure, however, it can be tempting to focus on immediate returns and not think about brand building as requiring an extended duration.
Understanding “MROI”
- Rachel Glaser, Etsy’s chief financial officer, said on an earnings call that “MROI” aims to ensure that, for its spend, “the marginal dollar is still hitting our internal threshold for [being] ROI-positive”.
- Its approach, she said, is “very dynamic”, and includes factors like rising or falling cost per click and cost per thousand, as well as spikes in visits, demand and lifetime value.
- “It dynamically will adjust to allow us to keep spending until that last marginal dollar of spend is no longer positive against our ROI thresholds,” Glaser said. “So, we will constantly be rational in that regard. If there is incremental flow-through from increasing top line growth, we would automatically be reinvesting that if we think that the ROI is going to achieve our thresholds.”
Measuring TV success
- While it is harder to apply this kind of methodology to media like linear television, Etsy’s model in this area is “semi-dynamic,” reported Glaser.
- Building on this theme, one measure of success for Etsy’s TV ads is “within six minutes of the ad running, do we see a result?” said Josh Silverman, Etsy’s CEO. “We really focus on near-term results to give us confidence.”
- It also uses a variety of other real-time metrics for TV spend, and looks at the impact on metrics like brand awareness and consideration after a month or two.
Learnings for the long term
- In 2021, Etsy used television advertising in Germany at an earlier stage than it normally would, and at a “bigger” level.
- “Now in 2022, we’re seeing Germany really outperform our expectations,” Silverman said.
- This example also demonstrates how the impact of advertising investment has long-term elements, too. “It suggests to me that there might be as much as a year lag from when you make a real investment and cause a splash to when people have had a chance to internalize that, and maybe hear from a few friends about Etsy in a way that’s reinforcing and then come and try it themselves,” Silverman said.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Podcast fatigue, or a maturing medium?
Podcast fatigue, or a maturing medium?
New media can sometimes elicit too much excitement – perhaps some were guilty of believing podcasts would continue to defy gravity and keep growing; the sober reading is that podcasts are a maturing form.
Why it matters
Podcasts were a surprise hit of lockdowns, as listeners who had sought company on their commutes now sought it while stuck at home, but as countries and economies have opened up, more complicated behaviour patterns have emerged.
Did you know that WARC also has a podcast? See if it fits into your complicated behaviour patterns here.
The news
Effectively, the story is that something other than an upward curve in listenership is emerging.
- The Verge’s Hot Pod column notes an Edison Research and Libsyn study into Latino American podcast listeners, where 2021 had seen an incredible 44% increase in listening; over a third of the sample listened to podcasts monthly. However, now in 2022, 36% has fallen back to 34%.
- Other sources, like the Sounds Profitable newsletter, have questioned the mismatch between the roughly half of (US) podcast listeners that have only started getting into podcasts in the last year or so, compared with the relatively modest growth curve in listenership. This, they argue, implies serious churn issues, which the more evangelical among the podcast movement prefer not to countenance.
The reasons
Reasons for churn or (very slight) falls in listenership are many and complex. It’s difficult for there to be consistent hit shows that can keep people hooked, especially across languages.
From an advertising perspective, podcasts remain an undervalued opportunity. Remember, around half of the US adult population is a light (monthly) listener, while 28% listen weekly. It may not be the new new thing, but it remains an incredibly valuable, high-reach, high engagement medium. Many buyers agree.
Sourced from The Verge, Sounds Profitable
De Beers ditches meetings to get creative
The marketing team at diamond brand De Beers found time to focus on creativity when it adopted a work management platform and halved the number of meetings internally.
Why it matters
Brands can liberate marketers’ time by introducing a disciplined working structure which will reduce unproductive meetings and make more space for creativity and collaboration.
Takeaways
UK consumer confidence hits a new record low
UK consumer confidence hits a new record low
Faced with unrelentingly bad economic news and the prospect of worse to come, consumers are responding with “a sense of capitulation”, according to the latest data from GfK.
By the numbers
GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index decreased three points in August to -44, the lowest since records began in 1974. All five component measures were down in comparison to last month’s figures:
- personal financial situation over the past 12 months down 2 to -25
- personal financial situation over the next 12 months down 3 to -31 (and 42 points lower than a year ago)
- general economic situation over the past 12 months down 2 to -68
- general economic situation over the next 12 months down 3 to -60 (and 54 points lower than a year ago)
- major purchase index down 4 to -38.
Why it matters
With ever-rising prices – inflation is now at 10.1% – and falling real pay, people are understandably worried about their future and looking for help from any quarter. The government seems to have gone AWOL, so businesses are the next obvious candidate – and as the Edelman Trust barometer found earlier this year, “on competence, business now leads government by a 53-point margin and is viewed as more ethical than government by 26 points”.
Just as the UK’s supermarkets emerged from the initial COVID-19 period with their reputations enhanced, so the current crisis could be an opportunity for sensitive brands to achieve a similar outcome.
Key quote
“These findings point to a sense of capitulation, of financial events moving far beyond the control of ordinary people. [T]he strain on the personal finances of many in the UK is alarming. Just making ends meet has become a nightmare and the crisis of confidence will only worsen with the darkening days of autumn and the colder months of winter” – Joe Staton, Client Strategy Director, GfK.
Sourced from GfK, Financial Times, BBC, WARC
The q-commerce promise in India and what it takes to deliver
With India’s quick commerce market expected to witness 15x growth by 2025, Wunderman Thompson’s Manoj Mansukhani examines the challenges that companies have to overcome when building up their brands.
Why it matters
Providing a consistent experience will ensure customer loyalty but it requires a good understanding of each neighbourhood’s needs, a strong delivery network, investments in tech and data and adopting sustainable business practices.
Takeaways
Treasury Wines confident in “affordable luxury” in face of inflation
Treasury Wine Estates, the Australia-based wine manufacturer, believes its category will remain strong even as consumers reduce their discretionary spending, aided by long-term shifts towards premiumisaton and the product’s status as an “affordable luxury”.
Why it matters
Periods of economic stress do not have the same impact on every industry. While shoppers may cut back on big-ticket purchases or out-of-home experiences, for example, they often are willing to spend a little more on spoiling themselves in more modest, affordable ways.
Premiumisation and “buy better”
- Tim Ford, Treasury Wines’ CEO, said on an earnings call that the wine sector was not “entirely immune to periods of tightening discretionary consumer spending.”
- However, he suggested several factors are working in its favour, including the fact the category has continued to “premiumise” around the world.
- “Fueled by the emergence of the powerful ‘buy better’ trend with younger consumers in particular, engaging more actively with wine at higher price points than ever before,” he said.
- That habit was visible during the pandemic, when wine consumption rose in Treasury Wines’ key markets, and remains a feature of the sector.
- “We have not seen any significant change in consumer behavior in our markets around the world or trading down in pricepoints that would indicate any shift away from this multi-year trend,” said Ford.
Past downturns offer cause for optimism
- Looking more broadly, Ford noted the wine category “has also proven to be resilient through past periods of economic tightening.”
- One source of this strength, he noted, was that the product is regarded as “an affordable luxury by many consumers, particularly luxury and premium consumers.”
- Moreover, at-home consumption often rises in periods of fiscal difficulty, and this behaviour has remained “at elevated levels” since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trusted brands matter
- Treasury Wines’ leading wines include 19 Crimes, Pepperjack, Wynns and Squealing Pig, and Ford suggested having trusted brands was important.
- “Consumers will become, we believe, increasingly discerning in the way they spend their disposable income,” he said.
- “We expect the trusted, well-known and growing brands - like many of those in our portfolio - will continue to perform well in this environment,” added Ford.
Continued advertising support
- Advertising and promotion (A&P) will play a central role in the company’s strategy as it seeks to tap into opportunities across its international operations.
“We'll continue to invest strongly behind our brands in the form of increased A&P to capture opportunities and build on the current momentum we are experiencing in many markets, which will drive continued topline growth,” Ford said.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Australian News Media Bargaining Code spurs growth in media firms
Australian News Media Bargaining Code spurs growth in media firms
News that Australia’s News Media Bargaining code has achieved major changes is setting policy pulses racing around the world: the law that gives media companies the means to negotiate with global “unavoidable” platforms – read: Google and Facebook – shows that another settlement is possible.
Why it matters
Since last year, when Australia’s News Media Bargaining code came into law, the questions of whether it would work and, if so, whether it could work elsewhere, have dominated discussion.
A new piece in the media-focused trade publication Poynter notes that it has brought more than AU$200m (US$140m) into the country’s media industry now that almost all qualifying companies have struck deals. The Treasury is currently reviewing the code, with findings expected to be made public in October.
Refresher and effectiveness
The legislation allows the Australian government to decide that a digital platform comes under the news media bargaining code, which means it is required to negotiate with news publishers over revenue, and if this fails, final-offer arbitration can be called for, with platforms facing tough penalties for non-compliance.
Of course, the real point of the law is to force the platforms to negotiate before the government gets involved, which appears to have happened. This is, however, a significant criticism: individual deals mean that the details are not known, and many smaller publications could be ripped off.
Does it work?
According to Poynter, yes. Many publications have been able to grow their editorial departments, with The Guardian adding 50 journalists to its Australian operation. Things are good for the moment, but once these deals end, the ball is once more in the platforms’ court.
Then there are the publications that didn’t make the cut. Facebook, for instance, has resisted deals with some non-commercial or small publishers, which has led to calls from MPs for the government to step in and force negotiation.
Around the world
Canada is closest to passing an Online News Act similar to the Australian code but with additional clauses on transparency.
The United States has seen a similar bill tabled.
Of course, what has also happened is that the platforms have been able to get ahead of the game by making deals with major and influential publications before laws come into force, thereby dampening calls for urgent reform.
Lawmakers ought to consider not just the impact on the largest but how to better the landscape for the smallest, most vulnerable publications, with transparency at the core.
Sourced from Poynter, WARC
Target’s key business metrics for inflationary times
Target’s key business metrics for inflationary times
Target, the retailer, is focusing on metrics including sales growth, market share and unit share as key metrics for its business as it navigates through inflationary times.
The background
In its last quarter, Target saw like-for-like sales rise by 2.6% on an annual basis, while traffic rose by 2.7%. The downside for the company was that quarterly profits declined by almost 90%, driven by price reductions on unwanted inventory. Such results hint at the challenges facing brands as they navigate a very fluid shopping environment.
The metrics
- Christina Hennington, Target’s chief growth officer, noted on an earnings call that “overall sales growth is one key indicator of the health of our business.”
- Market share, she continued, is “an equally important measure that we use to understand how we’re performing.”
- “And notably, during inflationary times like these, we heavily focused on unit share, specifically to better understand our relevance as compared to our competitive set, given that growth in both traffic and units is a strong proxy for the guests’ overall engagement with Target,” she added.
The reasoning
“Time and time again, these metrics have proven to be a better barometer for lasting success as compared to growth solely through average retail prices,” Hennington told investors.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Making the business case for women’s football
Making the business case for women’s football
Women’s football could see a sixfold increase in its commercial value over the next decade, reaching an annual value of €686m by 2033.
That’s divided between matchday income (€135m), sponsorship (€295m) and media rights (€256m).
Why it matters
The figures come from a UEFA report, The Business Case for Women’s Football, which details growing fan numbers, improving player standards and a positive image – and argues that “the time to get involved in the women’s game is now”.
There’s also a reverse case building as the men’s game rakes in ever more money in TV rights – money which broadcasters will expect to recoup at least in part through advertising. The women’s game could offer a cheaper and more effective option for some categories and brand-owners.
Context
A successful Women’s Euros competition has heightened expectations for the women’s game, but the money continues to flow to the men’s game.
The Financial Times reports that the English Premier League will pocket £6bn (€7.1bn) this season on TV rights, almost twice as much as Spain’s La Liga (€3.7bn). Add on Germany’s Bundesliga (€3.6bn), Italy’s Serie A (€2.4bn) and France’s Ligue 1 (€1.8bn) and the TV rights of the men’s game in Europe far exceed anything the women’s game can hope to make in total commercial terms in the next decade.
Takeaways
- 47% of women’s leagues surveyed by UEFA have a domestic broadcast contract.
- 47% of current league broadcasting contracts are worth over €100k (compared to 9% of previous contracts).
- 76% of the leagues who currently broadcast games have increased the number of matches broadcast since 2017/18.
- More than a third (38%) of leagues have a title sponsor.
- Over half (56%) of integrated clubs have bundled sponsorship deals covering both the men’s team and the women’s team.
UEFA says
“Involvement at this pivotal stage will provide clear benefits to the [women’s] game not only on the field but also commercially, as well as providing leagues, clubs and partners with a chance to be changemakers contributing to a positive shift in football and wider society.”
Sourced from UEFA, Financial Times
