TikTok micro-influencers boost APAC brands’ ROI: report
15 August 2022
Influencers, KOLs Asia (general region)

In a booming creator economy, micro-influencers on TikTok are an untapped opportunity for APAC brands, according to a report from social and media intelligence company Meltwater.

The Rise of the Creator Economy: A New Opportunity for Brands in Asia Pacific reveals that these social media users are emerging as brands’ top choice for collaboration.

Why it matters

Even as brands turn to celebrities for brand partnerships, micro-influencers with higher engagement and stronger connection to their audience can offer stronger ROI through hyperlocal marketing collaborations.

Key insights

  • Some APAC brands have been successfully leveraging micro-influencers to connect with consumers and drive growth.
  • In 2021, micro-influencers represented 91% of all sponsored post engagements, including likes, shares and comments, within APAC.
  • The cost to engage micro-influencers in APAC versus famous influencers is lower, at an average US$200 per Instagram post.
  • Such influencers see the strongest engagement rate on TikTok, with 32x/4x greater engagement than on Facebook/Instagram.
  • APAC influencer population: Japan (600,000), Australia (400,000), Indonesia (400,000), Thailand (100,000), Singapore (70,000).

Quote

“Whether you call them influencers, content creators or key opinion leaders (KOLs), brands can benefit from tapping into the booming creator economy. An increasing number of consumers across Asia Pacific are turning to digital spaces and influencers to form their opinions and make purchase decisions” – Mimrah Mahmood, Senior Director and Partner, Meltwater Asia Pacific.

Background

The Meltwater report tracked and analysed the social profiles of over two million APAC-based content creators across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Pinterest from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, combined with data from Meltwater’s social listening and media intelligence platform to generate insights into online conversations.