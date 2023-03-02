TikTok is a gateway for game discovery | WARC | The Feed
TikTok is a gateway for game discovery
TikTok is a popular destination for gamers to discover content, demonstrating how the video-sharing app can influence other parts of the entertainment ecosystem.
Why it matters
Users of TikTok were once mainly known for posting lip-synching and dance videos, but sharing information about specific topics and interests is now core to how the app is used. Rising interest in gaming content, coupled with later downloading the games, signifies how users are signing into TikTok to discover new products.
Takeaways
Rema Vasan, TikTok’s head of global gaming business marketing, cited a variety of data points while speaking at the Decisions 2023 conference held by the 4A’s, the industry group:
- The 100 most popular US gaming hashtags on TikTok receive over 30 billion views worldwide every month.
- 75% of gamers on TikTok found new content related to this pastime on the app.
- When TikTok features in the marketing journey for games, 41% of users downloaded the game in question.
- The purchase-to-play conversion rate for this audience after seeing gaming content stood at 36%.
Key quote
“TikTok is entertainment, and gaming is entertainment. This marriage is really driving this impact on culture, which is making TikTok the portal to play and a great launchpad for games,” said Vasan.
