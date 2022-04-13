Three tips for CMOs of high-growth brands | WARC | The Feed

Incubators, start-ups, entrepreneurship Brand growth Managing the marketing function

Scale-up CMOs face particular challenges as targets grow faster than budgets and time, resources are in short supply and the hunt for the right talent is never-ending; Matthew Pover, group growth officer at marketing agency What’s Possible, offers some advice.

Why it matters

What got you here may not get you there. Many start-ups fail to scale because they do not make an emphatic strategic change.

Writing in The WARC Guide to scale-up brands: Strategies for accelerating growth, Pover adds that CMOs also have to advocate for long-term brand-building – “in order to scale, there’s simply no choice”....