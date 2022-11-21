Three questions marketers should ask about NFTs and metaverse activations | WARC | The Feed

You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
There are opportunities for advertisers to exploit web3 innovations, but understanding the value a brand is offering in that environment and the signals they are sending by being there is crucial.
Definitions
First pioneered in 2014, a non-fungible token, or NFT, is a unique item built on the blockchain – a technology which stores information on a public network rather than in a single location.
Send colleagues a link to this content.
To send to more than one recipient, put a comma between email addresses.